Open Menu

Dubai Municipality Assigns Integrated Rescue Crew Across Emirate Beaches

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew across emirate beaches

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2023) Dubai Municipality assigned an integrated rescue crew to beaches across the emirate of Dubai, consisting of 140 people, including 124 highly qualified lifeguards, 12 supervisors, and two assistant managers who are overseen by one operations manager.

The teams are outfitted with the newest All-Terrain beach Vehicles (ATV), safety devices, and equipment, and are stationed along the emirate's public beaches, which include Al Mamzar Beach, Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah 1, 2, and 3, Umm Suqeim 1 and 2, El Shorouq, Al Sufouh, and Jebel Ali.

This is in line with Dubai Municipality's efforts to ensure all optimal safety standards for visitors at Dubai's beaches, which are among the top tourist attractions, in order to provide them with a unique experience with the highest levels of safety, comfort, and well-being.

Ibrahim Mohammad Juma, Director of Public Beaches and Waterways Management Department at Dubai Municipality, said, “Dubai Municipality assigned these rescue teams across the public beaches, where these teams work from sunrise until sunset, and around the clock among the announced night swimming beaches; to monitor and observe all activities taking place on the beaches and ensure the safety of beachgoers and maintain the highest levels of security, further enhancing the experience of beach visitors.

The Municipality aims to offer services that ensure the highest levels of welfare and quality of life, as well as to reinforce the attractiveness of tourist sites in the Emirate of Dubai and to support the wise leadership's vision of positioning Dubai as one of the best cities in the world to live and visit”.

“All rescue teams at Dubai beaches are highly qualified and regularly trained to the highest levels in intensive rescue operations. They are equipped with the latest and innovative equipment and technologies, which ensure the safety and security of visitors, including first aid equipment, All-Terrain beach Vehicles (ATV), and wireless communication devices for a swift response to emergencies. This equipment allows them to perform their work efficiently, saving lives and preventing drowning and injuries on the beaches," Juma added.

Furthermore, Dubai Municipality provides signboards with safety information for beachgoers, as well as beach swimming warning flags. The red flag indicates that swimming in this area is prohibited, the yellow flag warns people to swim with caution and the purple flag indicates that swimming is permitted with the presence of marine species.

Related Topics

World Dubai Vehicles All From Best Top

Recent Stories

UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness ..

UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness signing of bilateral MoUs, agr ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE President attends inauguration of Water and En ..

UAE President attends inauguration of Water and Energy Exhibition during Ethiopi ..

10 minutes ago
 Emirati companies operating in Ethiopia are enrich ..

Emirati companies operating in Ethiopia are enriching bilateral relations: Humai ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE a renewed source of inspiration in providing g ..

UAE a renewed source of inspiration in providing global charitable and humanitar ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations and efforts in susta ..

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations and efforts in sustainability and facing climate c ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at ..

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at Vuelta Burgos in Spain

2 hours ago
Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters ..

Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters T10

3 hours ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management C ..

U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf in Lahore

3 hours ago
 2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to s ..

2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to start on September 21

4 hours ago
 Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea agai ..

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea against NAB amendments

4 hours ago
 Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in firs ..

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in first half of this Year

5 hours ago
 Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger inj ..

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East