Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) In line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Municipality, in collaboration with the Community Development Authority, has announced the awarding of a contract for the construction of five new community neighbourhood councils in the areas of Nad Al Sheba II, Al Awir II, Al Barsha South I, Al Warqa II, and Hatta.

This project supports the goals of the ‘Year of Community’, declared for 2025, which aims to strengthen family and societal bonds, and is aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which seeks to enhance the well-being of Emirati families, reinforce national identity and values, and ensure a cohesive and inclusive social environment.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority, affirmed that neighbourhood councils serve as living examples of social cohesion in Dubai.

“These spaces bring community members together in environments that support dialogue, preserve heritage, and reflect the UAE’s cultural identity,” she said. “As part of our role in supervising neighbourhood councils, we are committed to evolving these facilities in line with the needs of residents, ensuring they contribute to national identity and foster meaningful engagement through a variety of activities and events.”

She added that establishing new councils represents a pivotal step in enhancing social services across residential areas. “This expansion supports the leadership’s vision of building a more connected and empowered society. These projects respond to population growth and urban development while ensuring that high-quality services reach every neighbourhood, in accordance with the highest standards.”

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Acting Director-General of Dubai Municipality, described the project as a strategic step aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

“These councils are essential to keeping pace with the evolving needs of citizens and providing facilities that ensure a decent, happy, and stable life for all,” he said. “They offer spaces that strengthen community cohesion, encourage younger generations to uphold Emirati traditions, and create inclusive platforms for dialogue, consultation, and engagement.”

He added, “Neighbourhood councils serve as a bridge between residents and government, facilitating participation, understanding, and feedback to continuously improve the quality of life for citizens. These spaces have always played a vital role in bringing people together during various occasions and community events and will continue to do so in a more structured, impactful way.”

The five councils will follow a unified architectural design reflecting modern aesthetics while respecting Emirati heritage. The Hatta council will be adapted to suit the area’s unique heritage and urban standards, ensuring that it complements the natural and historical environment of the region.

Each council will cover approximately 1,256 square metres, within a total development area of 6,280 square metres, and will include a divisible multi-use hall, a majlis for daily use, separate prayer halls for men and women, a reception area, staff offices, storage spaces, preparatory kitchens, and toilet facilities.

Construction of the Al Barsha South I, Al Warqa II, Nad Al Sheba II, and Al Awir II councils is expected to be completed by Q4 2025, with Hatta’s council scheduled for handover in Q2 2026.

Dubai Municipality remains committed to implementing urban development projects that serve both residents and visitors, while advancing the city’s liveability and supporting social cohesion in line with Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most desirable places to live and work.