Dubai Municipality, Brand Dubai launch community park design initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, has launched an initiative that invites the Emirati creative community to provide innovative designs for various elements of public parks as well as concepts for unique community events and activities.

The initiative seeks to promote community participation in the development of more engaging and interactive parks and encourage awareness about sustainable urban design. Participants are invited to create designs that can integrate environmentally friendly materials and innovative modern building methods to revitalise parks and help them attract more visitors.

The initiative, which targets urban designers and architects, interior designers, event organisers and university students, is open for participation only to UAE nationals.

The launch of the initiative follows the announcement of Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality’s partnership to redesign public parks across the emirate to make them more engaging to visitors as creative, social and natural spaces. The joint project falls within the framework of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, that lays out a comprehensive future map for sustainable urban development with the aim of making Dubai the world’s best city to live.

Assem Abdulrazzak, Planning Manager of Dubai Municipality, said: "This new initiative reflects Dubai Municipality's belief in the importance of tapping the creative energies of youth and promoting the vision of the Dubai leadership to enhance the wellbeing and happiness of the community. This innovative initiative aims to involve creative individuals in community planning and urban development, in addition to raising awareness about sustainable design principles and generating designs that can promote a deeper harmony between urban facilities and the natural environment.

'' ''Dubai Municipality is seeking to enhance all its parks and other community facilities to ensure they meet the requirements of visitors of all segments of society. These efforts are part of the Municipality’s keenness to promote the wellbeing of the community and further elevate Dubai’s status as a global leisure and tourism destination.'' Shaima Al Suwaidi, City Branding Manager, Brand Dubai, said: "Brand Dubai is delighted to cooperate with Dubai Municipality in the launch of this initiative that will bring together talented Emirati individuals to contribute their perspectives on creating vibrant community spaces in parks. Our participation in the initiative is consistent with our mission of contributing to projects that make Dubai’s public spaces more engaging. Participants are invited to use sustainable principles to create design park elements and suggest ideas for unique community activities.'' ''Through the initiative, we seek to generate transformational concepts that can enrich public spaces while also meeting community needs. Ultimately, the initiative is aimed at engendering a sense of ownership in the community for the development of Dubai’s parks,'' he added.

The inputs from the community will be used in the redevelopment of select parks in Dubai. They can include new designs for urban seating, children’s playgrounds, jogging tracks, landscaping and canopies or any other element or aspect of the park as well as suggestions for community events or activities.

Those who are interested in participating, can send an email to Branddubai@mediaoffice.ae by 11th July, 2021 and share their portfolios or samples of their previous work.