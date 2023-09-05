Open Menu

Dubai Municipality Carries Out Over 350 Inspections At School Canteens To Ensure Food Safety

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Dubai Municipality carries out over 350 inspections at school canteens to ensure food safety

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2023) Dubai Municipality has conducted over 350 field inspections in canteens of public and private educational institutions across Dubai to validate their compliance with the food safety standards of the Emirate and ensure they follow all precautions and health standards.

The move comes in line with the Municipality’s commitment to guarantee the highest food safety levels in educational institutions, thus improving the health, safety, and quality of life for students.

The periodical inspection campaigns conducted in school canteens aim to ensure observance of food safety standards and store food in ideal conditions. In addition, the Municipality also inspects that the preparation and preservation of food are done at appropriate temperatures and that vegetables and fruits are thoroughly cleaned before being placed in boxes.

The inspections are also focused on evaluating canteens for their compliance with health requirements, promoting the highest standards of personal and public hygiene across educational institutions.

It granted permits for supplying food, verified the school’s commitment to adhering to the food manual, and selling approved food items to ensure that students get safe and nutritious food. Furthermore, the campaign seeks to ensure that workers are instructed on the standards and conditions of safety and hygiene to guarantee excellent public health and food safety for students.

In line with its annual initiative, “Our schools are healthy and safe”, Dubai Municipality carried out inspections in over 500 educational and commercial institutions across Dubai focusing on the trade of school supplies.

Under the initiative, the Municipality has been preparing for the new academic year 2023-2024 and has made efforts to implement campaigns at regular intervals to ensure the highest level of safety and public health standards in educational institutions across Dubai.

Related Topics

Dubai All

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash meets UN Special Envoy to Yemen

Anwar Gargash meets UN Special Envoy to Yemen

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews RTA’s strategic proj ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews RTA’s strategic projects to develop infrastructure ..

17 minutes ago
 Pervez Elahi arrested again after release from Is ..

Pervez Elahi arrested again after release from Islamabad Police Lines

29 minutes ago
 G42 and Microsoft unlock new opportunities for dig ..

G42 and Microsoft unlock new opportunities for digital transformation with joint ..

47 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives CEO of Ajman Bank

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of Ajman Bank

1 hour ago
 10th edition of &#039;Al Maleh and Fishing Festiva ..

10th edition of &#039;Al Maleh and Fishing Festival&#039; concludes successfully

1 hour ago
Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches s ..

Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches survey to promote safety compli ..

1 hour ago
 IGCF 2023 inks strategic partnership with United N ..

IGCF 2023 inks strategic partnership with United Nations Institute for Training ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA&#039;s 30 MIG water reservoir in Hatta around ..

DEWA&#039;s 30 MIG water reservoir in Hatta around 89.42% complete

1 hour ago
 SEC issues decision granting 50% discount on munic ..

SEC issues decision granting 50% discount on municipal violations

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA launches 2nd round of &#039;Sheikh Mansour ..

ADAFSA launches 2nd round of &#039;Sheikh Mansour Agricultural Excellence Award& ..

1 hour ago
 WAM organises brainstorming session to enrich topi ..

WAM organises brainstorming session to enrich topics of GMC

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East