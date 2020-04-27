UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Municipality Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Dubai Municipality celebrates World Intellectual Property Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) Dubai Municipality has organised a series of remote awareness workshops in conjunction with the World Intellectual Property Day, which is celebrated in April.

The workshops were aimed at discussing the role that intellectual property rights and patents play in promoting innovation and creativity and efforts to shape a green future. This year’s World Intellectual Property Day is being celebrated under the slogan, "Innovate for a green future."

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, stressed the Municipality’s keenness to enhance ways to support the green economy and intellectual property, in cooperation and coordination with the competent local and Federal authorities.

"The Municipality organised the workshops in appreciation and respect for the position of the innovators, and encouraging a culture of research and creativity, which is the basis for consolidating creativity and its development, and promotion and development of innovation," said Al Hajri.

He added that the Municipality pays great attention to protecting intellectual property and patents, in order to reduce piracy, as they are important factors that encourage investment, in addition to the important role that social awareness plays on the importance of intellectual property, in addressing the phenomenon of infringement of the rights of creators of ideas, especially in the era of openness of knowledge and information.

Ahmed Saeed Al Badwawi, Director of Knowledge and Innovation Department in the Municipality, said, "Dubai Municipality’s World Intellectual Property Day program was characterisedby great simplicity and depth, given the conditions that the world is going through today."

The remote workshops on IP also promoted awareness leaflets on WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization), the importance of IP and the need to preserve it and not infringe upon it, because this is extremely important to society in general, and the national economy in particular.

Related Topics

World Dubai April

Recent Stories

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

6 minutes ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

6 minutes ago

Etihad Airways will distribute Ramadan boxes to th ..

21 minutes ago

UAE participates in extraordinary meeting of touri ..

1 hour ago

India’s 150,000 Keralites register to return hom ..

1 hour ago

SEWA operates 29 stations in 51 regions

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.