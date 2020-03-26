Dubai Municipality closes all external customer service centres

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) As part of preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of the community, Dubai Municipality has closed all external customer service centres including its Twar, Hatta, Al Kifaf and Al Manara centres.

However, the Municipality said, it will continue to receive all types of requests remotely via smart applications, call centres and direct calls.

"The services of strategic partners both government departments and private organisations provided in the Dubai Municipality facilities will no longer be processed in-person," it added.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality stressed that the initiative comes within the framework of the efforts of Dubai authorities and complements the intensive measures taken by UAE institutions to tide over critical challenges in this sensitive period.

"Aimed at ensuring maximum levels of prevention, the move is based on the recommendations of the World Health Organisation and globally benchmarked precautionary protocols," he said.

Al Hajri appealed to all segments of society to cooperate with Dubai Municipality teams by avoiding gathering in declared areas, in order to ensure the safety of all.

Dubai Municipality has devoted significant efforts to combat the coronavirus, COVID-19, by implementing multiple measures and initiatives including sterilisation and frequent disinfection of all buildings and facilities, and educating workers and the public about vital prevention measures.