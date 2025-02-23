Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leading international companies

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Municipality has announced the completion of a series of innovative sports fields across public parks, recreational facilities, and neighbourhood parks. Designed in collaboration with leading international companies in the sports, food, and services sectors, including PepsiCo, Red Bull, Deliveroo, Puma, and Intercontinental Tyres, these sports fields reflect Dubai’s vision of creating diverse, engaging, and sustainable urban spaces.

The newly designed sports fields have been developed in key locations, including Mankhool Park, Uptown Mirdif Park, Hor Al Anz, Al Satwa, Al Barsha Lake, Al Jafilia Square, and Al Warqa Park. By integrating modern art into sports field design, Dubai Municipality has created multi-purpose spaces that encourage physical activity, artistic expression, and community engagement. These sports fields are more than just playing areas; they serve as cultural and recreational landmarks that contribute to Dubai’s dynamic urban landscape.

ach sports field features a unique, contemporary design that combines artistic creativity with high-quality sporting infrastructure. The courts incorporate distinctive artwork, including hand-painted designs by local and international artists, reflecting the spirit of Dubai’s vibrant culture and sports scene.

Collaborating companies’ logos are also integrated into the designs, marking their support for community-based sports initiatives.

The designs of the sports fields take inspiration from the specific sports they accommodate. The basketball courts, for example, feature dynamic graphics that highlight athleticism and player movement, while the volleyball court in Al Mankhool Park has been built using recycled tyres, ensuring eco-friendly construction that meets the highest sustainability standards. Carefully selected artwork enhances the natural surroundings, aligning with local environmental aesthetics and community identity while fostering a spirit of healthy competition.

Dubai Municipality continues to develop innovative beautification projects that enhance the quality of public parks and recreational facilities. These efforts align with the Municipality’s commitment to working with private sector partners to elevate Dubai’s status as a global destination that blends sports, art, and sustainability.

By integrating state-of-the-art sports infrastructure with artistic expression, Dubai Municipality is creating recreational spaces that cater to the diverse needs of citizens, residents, and tourists, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a world-class, sustainable city that prioritises quality of life.