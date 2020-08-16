Dubai Municipality completes development of 70 new parks and playgrounds in residential areas

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Municipality has completed the development of 70 new parks and playgrounds in various residential areas of the emirate this year. This increases the total number of parks and playgrounds developed by Dubai Municipality since its establishment to 185.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, "We are inspired by our leadership’s keenness to ensure the happiness and welfare of all segments of society. Developing parks and playgrounds in residential neighborhoods is part of the Municipality’s vision of building a happy and sustainable city, and its mission to plan, develop and manage an exceptional city that represents the essence of sustainable living. Our operations and initiatives are guided by our values of accountability, competitiveness, collaboration, creativity, transparency and happiness."

Since inception, Dubai Municipality has built five major parks in various areas of the emirate, including Mamzar Beach Park, Creek Park, Mushrif Park, Zabeel Park and Safa Park, in addition to five pond parks in Al Barsha, Al Quoz, Al Nahda, Al Qusais and Al Khawaneej.

"By building parks and playgrounds, we also seek to provide meeting places for children and residents of the neighborhood from all segments of society. We maintain a strong feedback loop with the community and welcome the recommendations of neighborhood residents. Dubai Municipality places a high priority on meeting the requirements of senior citizens, people of determination, children and various other segments of the society as part of achieving a comprehensive and integrated development of residential neighborhoods and playgrounds," Al Hajri further said.

Concepts behind residential neighborhood parks and playgrounds demonstrate the Municipality’s commitment to creating recreational facilities and services according to the needs of the residents of each area. The efficient management of the parks is driven by a set of lifestyle, environmental, sports, health and social goals.