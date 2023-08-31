Open Menu

Dubai Municipality Completes Redevelopment Of Deira's Iconic Clock Tower Roundabout

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Dubai Municipality completes redevelopment of Deira&#039;s iconic Clock Tower Roundabout

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2023) Dubai Municipality has completed the Clock Tower Roundabout Development Project in Deira at a cost of AED10 million, marking a significant milestone in the enhancement of Dubai's urban landscape.

The project, which commenced in May 2023, has brought about a remarkable transformation, breathing new life into the iconic landmark.

With meticulous attention to detail, the Municipality has rehabilitated the area, introducing stunning aesthetic views that seamlessly blend solid flooring with exquisite horticultural elements. The centerpiece of this revitalised roundabout is a magnificent water fountain, now featuring a fresh and contemporary design.

The project is a testament to the Municipality’s commitment to preserving the city’s rich history while embracing modernity. The Clock Tower Roundabout has been reimagined in a style that harmonises with Dubai's urban character, while celebrating its historical significance.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, "We completed the development of the Clock Tower Roundabout in Deira, one of the most prominent engineering and architectural landmarks in Dubai on schedule, giving it a new facade with modern designs that are aligned with the nation’s cultural and historical character and the city’s status as a vibrant creative hub. The project reflects Dubai Municipality's commitment to transforming key landmarks and further enhancing the city's attractiveness, cultural vitality and aesthetic ambience.”

The construction of the Clock Tower Roundabout included various improvements, such as the renovation of floors, and the implementation of a new design for the water fountain that facilitates flexibility in controlling water levels and using multicoloured lighting.

The structural framework of the roundabout was also repainted, featuring unique elements such as precast concrete pebbled wash and three-dimensional design.

The redevelopment also integrated sustainable agricultural elements by planting 'Ground Cover Sisifium' in the inland basins. Additionally, the surroundings were beautified with Washingtonia palms positioned adjacent to the clock tower's pillars, complemented by three tiers of wildflowers that create unique colour patterns, offering visitors a stunning view.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency, said, "In a harmonious blend of form and function, Dubai Municipality's newly designed water fountain is congruent with the clock tower’s architecture. Its four limbs extend symmetrically, opposite to the tower's columns. The fountain features a multi-tiered arrangement of nozzles on the clock tower’s limbs, each angled uniquely to create a hierarchical structure. Central nozzles rise intersectionally, reaching heights of up to five metres. Each nozzle is equipped with RGB lighting, offering a medley of pre-programmed colours. A smart fountain sensor adjusts the height of the water jets to respond to variations in wind intensity.”

The roundabout's new lighting system includes mapping and three-dimensional formats, as well as photographic displays that can be used during national ceremonies and events.

Related Topics

Water Dubai Hub May (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE economy expected to grow by 3.5% in 2023, 3.9% ..

UAE economy expected to grow by 3.5% in 2023, 3.9% in 2024: UBS

25 minutes ago
 Law & order situation, a Govt's top priority : Car ..

Law & order situation, a Govt's top priority : Caretaker Balochistan Home Minist ..

1 hour ago
 IGP distributes electronic wheelchairs among 10 sp ..

IGP distributes electronic wheelchairs among 10 special children of police emplo ..

1 hour ago
 Dera Police arrests two outlaws

Dera Police arrests two outlaws

1 hour ago
 IGP inaugurates first Police Animal Rescue Center ..

IGP inaugurates first Police Animal Rescue Center in Lahore

1 hour ago
 No negligence to be tolerated during anti-polio ca ..

No negligence to be tolerated during anti-polio campaign: ADCR

1 hour ago
May-9 cases: ATC extends physical remand of 86 PTI ..

May-9 cases: ATC extends physical remand of 86 PTI leaders, workers

1 hour ago
 IT sector can be a game changer in current economi ..

IT sector can be a game changer in current economic situation: Mayor Karachi

1 hour ago
 'Encroachments a serious problem in Karachi'; says ..

'Encroachments a serious problem in Karachi'; says Mayor Karachi

1 hour ago
 Tourism Bus Tours launched to boost tourism in Kh ..

Tourism Bus Tours launched to boost tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 hour ago
 Home minister constitutes committee for ensuring s ..

Home minister constitutes committee for ensuring security on Imam Hussain's Cheh ..

1 hour ago
 Malaysia HC organizes flag hosting ceremony to cel ..

Malaysia HC organizes flag hosting ceremony to celebrate National Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East