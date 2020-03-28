UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Municipality Continues Campaign To Disinfect Public Facilities And Areas In The Emirate

Faizan Hashmi 59 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Dubai Municipality continues campaign to disinfect public facilities and areas in the emirate

Dubai Municipality today continued its operations to sterilise 129 of its sites and buildings and 23 public areas in the emirate, in cooperation with its strategic partners, as part of the ongoing national sterilisation programme.

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2020) Dubai Municipality today continued its operations to sterilise 129 of its sites and buildings and 23 public areas in the emirate, in cooperation with its strategic partners, as part of the ongoing national sterilisation programme.

Aimed at disinfecting public facilities and areas, the sterilisation operations feature advanced devices and technologies in accordance with international best practices.

The Dubai Municipality campaign is being conducted within the framework of preventive efforts aimed at ensuring the health and safety of all members of society. The programme, which started on Thursday, forms part of efforts undertaken by institutions and bodies in the country to ensure the highest levels of protection and prevention in the community.

Dubai Municipality is using drones in conducting the procedures, which enhance the speed and efficiency of the sterilisation operations.

Specialised teams have deployed advanced vehicles and equipment for spraying and disinfection, including spraying devices on vehicles that compress disinfection fluid into small particles, portable sprays that operate with hydraulic retail power, and spray and fumigation machines. All sanitation products used were approved by the Municipality. They were evaluated to verify their effectiveness and registered in the ‘Montaji’ smart app approved by the World Health Organisation

Related Topics

World Dubai Vehicles All Best

Recent Stories

AJK president urges Modi to release Kashmiri priso ..

18 minutes ago

Second batch of donations from Jack Ma Foundation ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Interior extends National Disinfection ..

29 minutes ago

UAE gross bank assets up to AED3.095 trillion in F ..

29 minutes ago

Vivo Extends the Warranty of its Smartphones in Pa ..

34 minutes ago

CPHGC Supports the Fight Against Coronavirus

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.