Dubai Municipality Director-General meets contractors, consultants

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) Dubai Municipality organised an extensive meeting with contractors and consultants in Dubai in the presence of Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of the municipality, to discuss the challenges of this important sector and listen to their proposals to facilitate the procedures and the desired development, in addition to presenting the most prominent improvements proposed by the municipality to simplify services and facilitate and speed up procedures.

The forum was organised based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the preferred destination for investment activities and the best destination for doing business globally.

The municipality has been keen to intensify efforts in identifying the requirements and conditions related to approximately 150 services provided to the business sector and more than 800 activities related to the municipality's fields and specialisations, to develop and improve them, which include the requirements for permits, practising and the specialised specifications associated with these services.

The municipality looks to involve different categories of its customers in the improvement and development efforts by organising direct interactive forums with all business categories, which include food and consumables traders.

These forums are held to identify challenges related to conditions and requirements, monitor development opportunities, involving the customers in improvement initiatives and knowing them, simplifying procedures, facilitating their journey and enhancing the easy business climate in Dubai by interactively engaging the customers, and studying the possibility of allowing the customers to draw the path themselves.