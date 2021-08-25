UrduPoint.com

Dubai Municipality Director-General Meets Contractors, Consultants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Dubai Municipality Director-General meets contractors, consultants

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) Dubai Municipality organised an extensive meeting with contractors and consultants in Dubai in the presence of Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of the municipality, to discuss the challenges of this important sector and listen to their proposals to facilitate the procedures and the desired development, in addition to presenting the most prominent improvements proposed by the municipality to simplify services and facilitate and speed up procedures.

The forum was organised based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the preferred destination for investment activities and the best destination for doing business globally.

The municipality has been keen to intensify efforts in identifying the requirements and conditions related to approximately 150 services provided to the business sector and more than 800 activities related to the municipality's fields and specialisations, to develop and improve them, which include the requirements for permits, practising and the specialised specifications associated with these services.

The municipality looks to involve different categories of its customers in the improvement and development efforts by organising direct interactive forums with all business categories, which include food and consumables traders.

These forums are held to identify challenges related to conditions and requirements, monitor development opportunities, involving the customers in improvement initiatives and knowing them, simplifying procedures, facilitating their journey and enhancing the easy business climate in Dubai by interactively engaging the customers, and studying the possibility of allowing the customers to draw the path themselves.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Dubai Rashid All Best

Recent Stories

OIC Calls on Algeria and Morocco to Place Shared S ..

OIC Calls on Algeria and Morocco to Place Shared Supreme Interests above all Els ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

22 minutes ago
 SBA&#039;s new cultural campaign a milestone in hi ..

SBA&#039;s new cultural campaign a milestone in history of UAE’s cultural effo ..

52 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the thr ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the three great artists Asif Hassan M ..

1 hour ago
 66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in IC ..

Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in ICC Test Cricket

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.