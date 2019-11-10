UrduPoint.com
Dubai Municipality, Dubai Silicon Oasis Launch First Lab To Test Sustainability Initiatives And Projects

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 06:45 PM

Dubai Municipality, Dubai Silicon Oasis launch first lab to test sustainability initiatives and projects

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) The Dubai Municipality has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, DSOA, to develop a geospatial infrastructure, enhance cooperation frameworks in the sustainability field, and test new ideas for Dubai Municipality's sustainability projects through the first such laboratory at the Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The MoU was signed by Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Zarooni, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of the DSOA, in the main building of the Municipality and in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

"The signing of the MoU is based on the vision of the wise leadership and strategic directions of the UAE, and in the interest of strengthening cooperation and coordination between the two parties, in addition to our belief in the importance of consolidating the partnership between the Municipality and various parties to benefit from expertise in the areas of sustainability and smart application technologies to achieve strategic goals," said Al Hajri.

The objectives of the MoU include enhancing cooperation in the development of smart irrigation networks using modern technology, waste collection and recycling, and the field of sewage systems and infrastructure. This is in addition to providing training on the concepts of innovation for the employees of the Municipality and specialised programmes aimed at developing the competencies and skills of the employees of the two organisations, in line with future concepts and needs, as well as collaboration in the expansion and development of introductory information for the DSOA residents through joint workshops with the Dubai Municipality.

