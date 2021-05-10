UrduPoint.com
Dubai Municipality Enhances Preparations To Receive Eid Al-Fitr

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 07:45 PM

Dubai Municipality enhances preparations to receive Eid al-Fitr

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) Dubai Municipality has enhanced its preparations to receive Eid al-Fitr 2021 across all sectors of its work and facilities, to ensure that its services are accessible to all members of society.

Working hours during the Eid al-Fitr holidays have been set for major parks and leisure facilities of Dubai Municipality.

The working hours at Safa Park, Zabeel Park, Mamzar Park, Mushrif National Park, and Creek Park will be extended from 8:00 to 23:00. Dubai Frame will be open from 9:00 to 21:00, while the Children’s City will be open from 9:00 to 20:00, and the Qur’anic Park from 8:00 to 23:00.

The working hours of Abattoirs in Dubai belonging to Dubai Municipality on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr will be from 8:00 to 14:00, and on Friday from 7:00 to 11:00.

A group of smart apps cooperate with Dubai Abattoirs to deliver slaughtered animals to homes, and these apps include Al Mawashi, Turki, Shabab Al Freej, Dhabayih Aldaar and Al Anoud Slaughters.

Dubai Municipality is all set to implement an action plan for cleaning the city during the days of Eid al-Fitr, by intensifying field supervision efforts in executing cleaning work for all areas, including markets, water channels and beaches, in addition to ensuring the cleanliness of highways in the emirate.

It will also intensify inspection tours of markets and food outlets, with the aim of monitoring restaurants, sweet shops, bakeries, popular kitchens and the fruits and vegetables market, to ensure that they follow and meet all the food safety requirements set by the Municipality.

