(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2023) DUBAI, 25th October, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Municipality initiated the testing phase of a self-driving electric vehicle dedicated to cleaning bicycle routes along the beaches of Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim.

This comes as part of its efforts to preserve the hygiene and sustainability of all touristic facilities in Dubai, including public beaches, as well as to enhance its beauty and appeal by leveraging the latest technologies such as automated and electric cars.

In addition to delivering unique experiences for Dubai beachgoers, the Municipality aims to minimize environmental pollutants and carbon emissions using its automated fleet.

Classified as a smart sweeper, the new self-driving vehicle features cutting-edge technological and technical specifications such as smart sensors that enable it to avoid obstacles, ensuring a higher productivity rate as compared to manual cleaning.

It further ensures the ability to work eight hours continuously per charge, a maximum speed of 40 kmph in normal mode, and being eco-friendly with low carbon emissions.



Dubai Municipality launched five large-scale sweepers with smart and advanced technology earlier this year to sweep roughly 2,250 kilometers of fast and outdoor roadways in Dubai every day.

It has enhanced its 752-vehicle automated waste operations management fleet with a variety of automated sweepers and pavement and road cleaning equipment, chopping equipment, and large-scale agricultural waste shredding and processing equipment for plantations, public parks, and tree residues.

Dubai Municipality had assigned a field team of 12 staff to supervise 72 cleaners working on a regular basis and around the clock to keep Dubai's public beaches clean.

It also equipped the team with 13 new mechanisms and equipment to improve communication and emergency response time.

