Open Menu

Dubai Municipality Initiates Testing Of A Self-driving Electric Vehicle To Clean Up Bicycle Trails On Dubai's Beaches”

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Dubai Municipality initiates testing of a self-driving electric vehicle to clean up bicycle trails on Dubai&#039;s beaches”

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2023) DUBAI, 25th October, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Municipality initiated the testing phase of a self-driving electric vehicle dedicated to cleaning bicycle routes along the beaches of Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim.

This comes as part of its efforts to preserve the hygiene and sustainability of all touristic facilities in Dubai, including public beaches, as well as to enhance its beauty and appeal by leveraging the latest technologies such as automated and electric cars.

In addition to delivering unique experiences for Dubai beachgoers, the Municipality aims to minimize environmental pollutants and carbon emissions using its automated fleet.
Classified as a smart sweeper, the new self-driving vehicle features cutting-edge technological and technical specifications such as smart sensors that enable it to avoid obstacles, ensuring a higher productivity rate as compared to manual cleaning.

It further ensures the ability to work eight hours continuously per charge, a maximum speed of 40 kmph in normal mode, and being eco-friendly with low carbon emissions.


Dubai Municipality launched five large-scale sweepers with smart and advanced technology earlier this year to sweep roughly 2,250 kilometers of fast and outdoor roadways in Dubai every day.

It has enhanced its 752-vehicle automated waste operations management fleet with a variety of automated sweepers and pavement and road cleaning equipment, chopping equipment, and large-scale agricultural waste shredding and processing equipment for plantations, public parks, and tree residues.
Dubai Municipality had assigned a field team of 12 staff to supervise 72 cleaners working on a regular basis and around the clock to keep Dubai's public beaches clean.

It also equipped the team with 13 new mechanisms and equipment to improve communication and emergency response time.

Related Topics

Technology Dubai Road Vehicle October National University All

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

3 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

4 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

5 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

6 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

6 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

7 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

7 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

7 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

8 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East