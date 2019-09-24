UrduPoint.com
Dubai Municipality Joins Environmental Awareness Drive For 1,000 Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:15 PM

Dubai Municipality, DM, recently participated in the activities of "Hello School" initiative launched by the Ministry of Education aimed at providing an attractive atmosphere for students and promoting the spirit of belongingness and loyalty to the school

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) Dubai Municipality, DM, recently participated in the activities of "Hello School" initiative launched by the Ministry of education aimed at providing an attractive atmosphere for students and promoting the spirit of belongingness and loyalty to the school.

As part of the initiative, the Municipality conducted various activities and workshops to welcome the students in the beginning of the 2019/2020 academic year and motivated them on the importance of environmental protection and the sustainability of natural resources.

Dubai Municipality conducted field visits to various schools in the Emirate with the aim of spreading environmental awareness messages to more than 1,000 students and presented the cartoon character, "Ghaith" designed by the Municipality with colours symbolising the basic elements of the environment.

An environmental awareness team from Dubai Municipality, with the participation of the cartoon character Ghaith, organised educational and recreational activities for the students of the schools participating in the awareness programme in order to educate and encourage these students to preserve the environment through many environmentally friendly practices.

The activities included distributing the "Amani Turtle" story, which briefs the student about the importance of preserving marine organisms, in addition to holding awareness workshops for children in order to instill the foundations of conservation of the environment, focusing on the importance of conservation of flora and fauna and natural resources.

The event also included a technical workshop to identify the different types of marine life.

Dubai Municipality works to spread and promote environmental awareness in the Emirate through the implementation of several awareness programmes and events throughout the year. The Municipality also publishes several environmental awareness publications for children on its website so that they are available to all and can be utilised.

