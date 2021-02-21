UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Municipality Joins UAE Innovates 2021 Activities

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 06:45 PM

Dubai Municipality joins UAE Innovates 2021 activities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) Dubai Municipality is joining the activities of the UAE Innovates 2021, organised by the General Secretariat of Dubai Executive Council, from 21st to 27th February, to enhance the Municipality's directions towards promoting the values of creativity and innovation in its various sectors.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, emphasised the Municipality's keenness to participate in the activities of UAE Innovates 2021, which is a forum for embodying and translating the directives of the wise leadership towards achieving happiness and the highest levels of living standards for the members of the society, by making innovation a method of work, a pattern for government development, and an essential tributary of development and sustainability.

He added that the Municipality pays great attention to encourage the culture of research and creativity, which is the basis for the consolidation of innovation, and its progress and development.

The participation of Dubai Municipality in UAE Innovates this year comes through an array of events that are organised virtually using modern technical means, in order to preserve the safety of everyone. One of the most prominent activities of the Municipality this year is the holding of the virtual annual ceremony to honor the creators, in appreciation of their contribution to the Corporate Suggestion Scheme with a set of creative ideas, which had a significant positive impact in promoting development methods in the various fields of the Municipality's work.

The Municipality's activities also aim to shed light on the most prominent innovative and unique projects of the Municipality and the importance of involving individuals and groups of the society in drawing and building the future of cities, in addition to a set of virtual activities and workshops, while continuing to enhance the role of social media channels in spreading the culture of innovation, which contributes to empowering the society and supports the Municipality's march in adopting innovation and raising awareness in all its aspects.

Ahmed Al Badwawi, Director of Knowledge and Innovation Department in the Municipality, praised the prominent role played by the Municipality in promoting the concept of innovation and creativity among the various segments of the society and caring for creative people and innovators and their innovative ideas, through many initiatives and events that contribute to spreading awareness on the importance of innovation and promoting creative practices.

Related Topics

Social Media UAE Dubai Progress February March All From Government

Recent Stories

Gulffood 2021 will further enhance Pakistan ties w ..

20 minutes ago

Moon Retreat - Shurooq gears up to offer guests gl ..

20 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 03 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans ..

25 minutes ago

SEDD closes two establishments for violating preve ..

35 minutes ago

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2021

50 minutes ago

Apart from militaries, Kalashnikov targets tech-sa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.