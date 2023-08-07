Dubai Municipality launches ‘A Safer Summer’ campaign to foster public health and well-being during summer season

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2023) Dubai Municipality launched the “A Safer Summer” campaign to raise public awareness on the importance of taking necessary health precautions that ensure the well-being of society during the summer season.

The programme, which will run till the end of August, involves educational and awareness events and activities aimed at emphasising the need of adhering to safety and health regulations and supporting related actions. This is in line with Dubai Municipality's commitment to social responsibility and its goals of promoting the health and safety of all segments of society during the summer season.

This year's campaign focuses on job safety and taking the necessary steps to prevent risks such as heat exhaustion. Furthermore, the campaign highlights numerous methods to lower the risk of solar damage and protect the body from direct sunlight. The campaign also stresses the importance of public swimming pool and beach safety, safety standards to avoid drowning incidents, and the proper use of customer products such as cosmetics, personal care, and health supplements.

Moreover, the campaign aims to highlight the significance of implementing essential security measures to ensure the protection of residences. This involves performing regular maintenance checks on air conditioning systems, maintaining indoor air quality within households, and promoting knowledge about how to safely handle LPG cylinders to eliminate any associated risks.

Through this campaign, Dubai Municipality organises a series of events and activities, such as awareness-raising field visits to workplaces representing different segments of society. These include professionals, employees, and workers at their work sites, as well as citizens, residents, and tourists frequenting public places in the Emirate of Dubai. Additionally, the campaign involves publishing a set of tips and awareness bulletins related to the summer season, aimed at all segments of society.