Dubai Municipality Launches Asset Management System
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 06:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Dubai Municipality has launched the Asset Management System, marking a significant step towards optimising asset efficiency, enhancing governance, and driving financial sustainability. The system is designed to support sustainable investment strategies and smart asset management, ensuring government services remain resilient and adaptable to future urban and economic developments.
Aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the system contributes to Dubai’s ambition to be a global hub for investment and sustainable development. By integrating advanced infrastructure management solutions, the initiative supports high operational efficiency, driving economic growth and service excellence.
The Asset Management System leverages advanced smart technologies and analytics to improve operational efficiency and ensure government assets are managed sustainably. The system is designed to enhance resource allocation, asset lifespan, and infrastructure quality, minimising service disruptions through predictive monitoring and automated maintenance strategies. By enabling real-time insights and proactive decision-making, it ensures Dubai’s government services remain innovative, efficient, and resilient.
Beyond optimising asset performance, the system plays a crucial role in enhancing investment opportunities by streamlining asset-related financial planning and resource management.
It also improves the customer experience through digital services that ensure rapid response to requests and the seamless continuity of high-quality public services, contributing to Dubai’s global reputation as a leading smart governance hub.
Dr. Shehab Al Ameri, Director of the Assets and Property Management Department at Dubai Municipality, highlighted the strategic impact of the system on government asset management, stating, "The Asset Management System represents a significant transformation in the way government assets are managed. By adopting international best practices, we are improving operational efficiency, ensuring financial sustainability, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a model for smart governance. This initiative reflects Dubai Municipality’s ongoing commitment to enhancing governance structures and ensuring that public assets contribute to long-term economic growth and service excellence."
Dubai Municipality currently oversees 24 major asset classifications, supporting the delivery of 160 government services that contribute to urban resilience and economic sustainability. By integrating innovation, sustainability, and governance best practices, the new Asset Management System strengthens Dubai’s role as a pioneering city in smart government services.
Recent Stories
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award to honour 3rd edition win ..
Dubai Municipality launches Asset Management System
ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding over 1,100 entities to its jur ..
Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote global sustainability, clean energy
HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama
Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..
Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history
Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group
AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi
DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award to honour 3rd edition winners tomorrow2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Municipality launches Asset Management System2 minutes ago
-
ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding over 1,100 entities to its jurisdiction17 minutes ago
-
Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote global sustainability, clean energy17 minutes ago
-
Shanghai accelerates development of robotics industry32 minutes ago
-
HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain47 minutes ago
-
UAE Food Bank's food aid initiatives reached 28.9 million beneficiaries worldwide in 202447 minutes ago
-
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama1 hour ago
-
Government of UAE, Government of Italian Republic issue joint statement1 hour ago
-
UAE President, Italian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral relations in Rome2 hours ago
-
Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history2 hours ago
-
Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food security2 hours ago