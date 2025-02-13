Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligence Platform’ at WGS

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Dubai Municipality launched its Building Intelligence Platform during the World Governments Summit 2025 (WGS). This cutting-edge digital platform provides comprehensive and up-to-date data on buildings across the emirate, aligning with Dubai's ambition to be a sustainable, technologically advanced global centre for urban innovation.

The platform is part of Dubai Municipality's commitment to enhancing sustainable urban planning and shaping a clear, integrated vision for the future urban landscape.

By offering detailed building data and analytics, it empowers investors, developers, and urban planners with accurate information to guide investment decisions in alignment with Dubai's Economic Agenda D33.

Additionally, this initiative further strengthens Dubai's global competitiveness by fostering transparency and innovation in the real estate and urban planning sectors.

The Building Intelligence Platform is a comprehensive intelligence tool that offers detailed, accurate data on buildings across the emirate, enabling investors and developers to make informed decisions.

It provides key insights such as the number of floors, building height, total area, gross floor area (GFA), and multiple usage classifications. Additionally, the platform delivers granular data on residential and commercial units, including the number of apartments, unit sizes, and overall floor space.

Economic indicators such as commercial activities, rental values, demographic data, maintenance costs, and base price valuation are also integrated, offering a holistic view of market dynamics to support strategic investment and development planning.

Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, "The Building Intelligence Platform reflects Dubai's continuous growth and pioneering role in shaping the cities of the future.

It complements Dubai's open data policy, which empowers various sectors by providing accessible information to maximise investment opportunities and drive urban sustainability.

"This initiative reinforces Dubai's position as one of the most advanced and sustainable cities in the world. The platform will improve the decision-making process for both investors and decision-makers, enhancing the sustainability of the property sector and aligning with Dubai's future vision for digital transformation and innovation."

Mariam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, stated, "Our focus has been on driving urban innovation and strengthening resilience by integrating forward-looking governance and cutting-edge technologies into the planning process. Through the development of the Building Intelligence Platform, we are enhancing the future of smart cities and improving Dubai's ability to adapt to evolving challenges using AI and advanced economic data analytics."

The platform features a Rental Index, providing accurate, real-time rental data to support property investment plans. Additionally, it offers insights into multiple building uses, allowing government entities and the private sector to optimise urban planning strategies and enhance land use efficiency.

Dubai Municipality is participating in the WGS 2025 as a Smart City Partner, showcasing its most significant initiatives to enhance sustainability, urban attractiveness, and quality of life in Dubai.