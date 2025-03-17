Dubai Municipality launches ‘Home First’ initiative to provide comprehensive housing facilities for Emirati families

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) In line with the ‘Year of Community’ announced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dubai Municipality has launched the ‘Home First’ initiative to enhance housing facilities for Emirati families.

The initiative introduces a comprehensive set of urban planning amendments designed to strengthen family stability, foster social cohesion, and improve quality of life for Emirati families.

‘Home First’ also supports the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme, which was established by H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The programme aims to strengthen family bonds, promote social values, and create a sustainable residential environment that meets the evolving needs of Emirati families.

As part of the initiative, Dubai Municipality has updated the Dubai Building Code to introduce greater flexibility in residential planning, enabling Emirati citizens to tailor their homes to meet their social and family needs. The new regulations allow the construction of a side family annex before the main villa, offering additional living spaces such as bedrooms, living rooms, and kitchens.

Emirati homeowners can also build a separate villa for a son within the existing family property, ensuring efficient space utilisation and privacy while maintaining strong family ties.

The initiative allows families to expand their villas with a full 100 percent extension on the second floor. Setback regulations have also been revised, reducing the minimum setback for villas to 1.5 metres and introducing an additional 1.5-metre setback for rooftop floors across all construction boundaries.

Additionally, setbacks between service annexes and the main villa have been removed, with the updated regulations permitting service annexes to reach a height of up to eight metres across two floors. Townhouses can now be built adjacent to each other across two plots, improving urban planning efficiency while ensuring architectural harmony.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Acting Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, “The ‘Home First’ initiative reinforces Dubai Municipality’s commitment to a flexible and sustainable urban planning framework that supports family well-being and community stability. These new allowances provide Emirati families with adaptable housing facilities that meet their evolving needs while upholding Dubai’s high architectural standards.”

He added, “The initiative aligns with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to position Dubai as the world’s best city for living, housing services, and community well-being. By implementing these measures, we are fostering a dignified and inclusive living experience that enhances the happiness and prosperity of all citizens.”

Dubai Municipality invites Emirati citizens to explore the initiative’s benefits by visiting its official website for detailed information on the required documentation or contacting its call centre at 800900.

Dubai Municipality remains committed to continuously enhancing construction-related services, regulations, and building codes while overseeing licensing, construction activities, and strategic urban planning.

These efforts support the development of a smart, sustainable, and globally competitive construction sector, ensuring the highest quality of life in line with international urban planning and sustainability standards.