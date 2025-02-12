Dubai Municipality launches new vision for future cities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Dubai Municipality has launched its latest urban development report, Cities’ Livability in the Age of Global Citizenship. The report establishes innovative benchmarks for building sustainable, future-ready cities that can effectively address evolving global challenges.

The Municipality officially launched the report during a dedicated session at the World Governments Summit 2025, taking place in Dubai from 11th to 13th February 2025 under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The session convened global urban experts, decision-makers, and leaders to explore actionable strategies for enhancing city liveability in the era of global citizenship. The report highlights Dubai’s experience, which aligns with the C3P3 framework, integrating smart urban planning and innovation to enhance livability and improve overall quality of life.

The report offers a forward-looking perspective on urban liveability, integrating economic, environmental, and social sustainability principles into a comprehensive model for the cities of the future. It underscores the importance of enhancing quality of life as urban populations expand and their needs become increasingly diverse.

C3P3 is a comprehensive model designed to enhance urban livability through six key dimensions: Connected, Collaborative, Circular, Protected, Proactive, and Present. This framework offers city leaders a strategic roadmap to improve quality of life, drive sustainable development, and foster resilient, inclusive urban environments.

The report highlights the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 as a global benchmark for strategic urban planning and sustainable development. This visionary plan envisions a future where 80 percent of the population resides within a 20-minute reach of essential services, enhancing accessibility and urban efficiency. One of the key objectives of the plan is to manage waste through sustainable methods instead of landfill disposal, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to environmental sustainability and resource efficiency.

Additionally, the plan protects 60 percent of the emirate’s land for nature conservation, safeguarding biodiversity and expanding green spaces. It also ensures the provision of 11 square metres of public green space per capita, integrating sustainability into the city’s infrastructure, enhancing residents' wellbeing, and fostering healthier lifestyles.

In addition, the report’s findings stress the importance of urban resilience and sustainability, advocating for integrated disaster readiness, food security strategies, and climate adaptation initiatives to ensure sustainable urban expansion.

Marwan Bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality, reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to becoming one of the world’s most liveable cities. He emphasised Dubai Municipality’s dedication to balancing economic growth, environmental sustainability, and social well-being for both residents and visitors by pioneering innovative and forward-thinking urban planning strategies.

He said, “The C3P3 framework serves as a valuable reference for city leaders, offering comprehensive insights to rethink urban liveability in a rapidly evolving world filled with challenges that impact the development and growth of smart cities. As the Smart City Partner of the World Governments Summit, Dubai Municipality remains committed to the management, planning, and governance of Dubai's advanced infrastructure while pursuing future aspirations to position the city as a global leader in sustainability and quality of life. By adopting pioneering urban solutions that redefine the future of city life, Dubai stands as a living, breathing example of what the cities of the future should embody.”

Sanaa Al Alili, Director of the Urban Planning Department at Dubai Municipality, highlighted the report’s emphasis on resilience and sustainability as key pillars shaping the cities of the future. She stated, “The findings of the report underscore the critical role of resilience and sustainability in urban development, calling for integrated and proactive disaster preparedness, food security strategies, and climate adaptation initiatives. These efforts are essential to ensuring sustainable urban expansion, establishing a robust urban planning system, and building integrated communities that are liveable, safe, accessible, and inclusive, while delivering the highest levels of well-being and quality of life.”