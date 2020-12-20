Dubai Municipality named one of world’s five most innovative knowledge enterprises

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) DUBAI, 20th December 2020 (WAM) - Dubai Municipality has won the global Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise (MIKE) award, making it one of the five best institutions in the world in the field of knowledge management and innovation.

One of the oldest and most prestigious international awards in the field, the MIKE Award is a global benchmarking study that assesses effective knowledge management and innovative practices. The annual international award is organised by the Global MIKE Study Group (GMSG) comprised of leading global experts in knowledge management and innovation.

Dawood Al-Hajiri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, "Our goal is to consolidate Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading cities by meeting and exceeding global standards. Guided by the vision of our leadership, we strive to reach the highest levels of excellence and promote innovation-driven growth. We are glad that our commitment to innovation has been recognised by this prestigious award. This international recognition will motivate us further to double our efforts to achieve greater successes in the future."

In October 2020, Dubai Municipality won the MIKE Award at the level of the middle East and North Africa for its pioneering achievements and contributions in the field of knowledge management and innovation, which qualified it to enter the global contest for the award in December 2020. In the evaluation that followed, Dubai Municipality was named one of the five best institutions in the world by the MIKE Global Group.

The Municipality is the only institution from the Middle East and North Africa ranked among the world’s top five.

Dubai Municipality has been granted the right to use the MIKE Global Award logo until 31 March 2022 in an official and international recognition of the organisation’s leadership in the field of knowledge and innovation management. The logo will be displayed in the Municipality’s official website, correspondence and documents.

Dubai Municipality received an exceptional rating in all evaluation criteria of the award covering capabilities and results including strategy, vision and leadership, empowering employees in the field of knowledge and innovation, establishing a culture of corporate innovation, investing in knowledge-based solutions and services, activating knowledge practices and systems to create new knowledge, understanding customer expectations, needs and experiences, providing creative and virtual spaces to create added value for the concerned groups, building effective internal and external communication networks, and measuring innovation performance.

Dubai Municipality won the praise of all members of the award jury for its commitment to strengthening its innovation and knowledge systems and knowledge exchange as well as spreading a culture of innovation in projects and services. It also acknowledged the impact of the Municipality’s knowledge management and innovation practices.