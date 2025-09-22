Dubai Municipality, NEA launch Project Management Experts Programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) Dubai Municipality and the New Economy academy (NEA) announced the launch of the Project Management Experts Programme, which aims to licence 500 Emiratis on the effective management of residential construction projects.

The programme is part of ‘The emirates: the Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to position the UAE as one of the world’s leading hubs for entrepreneurship and innovation.

The announcement and details of the programme were made at a press conference held in Dubai today, attended by Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; and Dr. Laila Faridoon, CEO of the New Economy Academy.

The national campaign is overseen by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office, with the participation of the UAE Council for Entrepreneurship and over 50 government entities, private organisations, business incubators and accelerators, and leading academic institutions.

Participants in the Project Management Experts Programme will be empowered to oversee the entire lifecycle of housing projects—from planning to execution—and will be equipped with the skills and knowledge to support homeowners in building their residences.

With plans to fully license 500 Emiratis, the programme will offer participants the practical and technical knowledge to ensure smooth operations and high-quality outcomes.

Graduates will receive a certificate from the New Economy Academy along with an accredited license from Dubai Municipality. This comprehensive recognition equips them to officially manage projects, whether by working with other companies or launching their own businesses, thereby enhancing their career prospects.

Marwan Ghalita stated, “The Project Management Experts Programme aims to train and license 500 Emiratis with construction experience as project managers for citizens' housing. It also provides an opportunity for retired Emirati professionals with technical and engineering expertise to participate in training courses, assisting future homeowners in managing their housing projects from start to completion.

This initiative seeks to enhance the role of Emirati talent in infrastructure development and community service by equipping them with best practices in housing project management and comprehensive training to develop their skills. This will strengthen their contributions to the housing sector and drive the growth of a sustainable national economy.

He added, “Dubai Municipality is committed to supporting housing projects and initiatives through innovative solutions that reduce costs for citizens, enhance living standards, and improve quality of life and family stability.

These efforts align with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to create an ideal living environment with inclusive and accessible housing services for all.”

Dr. Laila Fareedon noted that the Project Management Experts Programme is a valuable investment in human capital as it goes beyond developing participants' individual skills by offering them the opportunity to create sustainable income streams through an accredited project management license.

She added, “The programme is designed to teach participants how to manage projects comprehensively, from start to finish, while becoming trusted advisors for homeowners. It also empowers them to communicate effectively with all key stakeholders, including property owners, contractors, consultants, and municipal authorities.”

Enrollment in the programme can be done via https://newea.ae/en/course/dm-pm-en/. The programme is designed to train Emiratis to manage housing construction projects in line with municipal regulations. It prepares participants to provide impartial technical consultations, helping to reduce disputes between property owners and consultants. Additionally, it streamlines the housing construction process, minimizes errors caused by individual decisions, and creates sustainable income opportunities by granting participants an accredited project management license.

With its first edition running from 21st to 27th October, the programme comprises five core training tracks: Introduction to Project Management; Contract, Plan, and Cost Management; Field-Based Supervisory & Practical Application; Stakeholder Communication & Dispute Resolution; and a final assessment to evaluate participants' ability to manage real-world projects.

The training covers a variety of essential topics, including the ethics and the role of project managers, housing and municipal regulations, financing procedures, contract fundamentals, evaluation of contractors and consultants, site safety regulations, techniques for interpreting execution drawings, and correct procedures for work acceptance and execution.

Participants will also develop skills in risk management and dispute resolution, with an introduction to legal procedures related to court cases. The programme is led by a team of experienced experts in construction and project management, who will share their extensive knowledge to prepare participants for their roles as certified project managers.