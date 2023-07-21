Open Menu

Dubai Municipality Opens Registrations For ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship Programme To Advance Emiratisation

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 01:45 AM

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship programme to advance Emiratisation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2023) Dubai Municipality opened registrations for the ‘Future Talents’ scholarship programme, which aims to welcome and guide UAE national university students majoring in various scientific disciplines that are highly coveted in the job market. The initiative comes as part of Dubai Municipality's efforts to provide university students with promising opportunities, facilitate the growth of their skills and abilities, and support the Emiratisation policy in the Emirate of Dubai.

Aisha Al Hammadi, Director of Human Resources Department at Dubai Municipality, said, "The ‘Future Talents’ scholarship programme supports the Emiratisation policy in Dubai, and is consistent with the measures undertaken by Dubai Municipality to put our wise leadership’s directives into practice. Through this programme, we hope to attract talented Emirati students, develop their abilities, broaden their scientific knowledge, offer them practical experience, and equip them with the tools necessary to tackle the challenges of the future. These initiatives further complement our commitment to the advancement of our workforce and expansion of specialised careers across Dubai Municipality's fields of work.

"

The disciplines highlighted in the programme support the municipality's employment fields and will help boost employment levels in those sectors, thereby strengthening its workforce sustainability. The ‘Future Talents’ scholarship programme is open to students from a variety of scientific fields, which include civil and architectural engineering, agricultural engineering and sciences, public health, environmental sciences, sustainability and environmental health, food security, and information systems with a specialisation in data science and business solutions, as well as information technology with specialisation in application development, networking, and cloud computing.

All applicants must be UAE citizens and enrolled in their third or fourth academic year in one of the required majors to be eligible for the programme. Applicants must also have a cumulative GPA of at least 3 and must not be pursuing more than one scholarship at the same time, while male students must have completed their national service. The initiative promises to guide skilled Emirati students on their way forward, laying the groundwork for their continued success in the future.

Related Topics

Technology Business UAE Dubai Job Guide Male Same Market National University From Employment

Recent Stories

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

23 seconds ago
 ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93b ..

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design T ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design Thinking Hackathon’

2 hours ago
 Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amat ..

Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

2 hours ago
 Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France spr ..

Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France sprinters miss a beat

2 hours ago
 World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030 ..

World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030, experts say as key meeting e ..

2 hours ago
Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa ..

Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit - Source

2 hours ago
 Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Tr ..

Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Trip to China, Seeks Similar Con ..

2 hours ago
 Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, pro ..

Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, promote responsible media environ ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public de ..

Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public desecration in Sweden

2 hours ago
 Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on ..

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on Time - Putin

2 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Condemns Rus ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Condemns Russian Attacks on Port Facilitie ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East