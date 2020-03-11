Dubai Municipality oversees implementation of sterilisation programme in private schools

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) As part of the UAE’s efforts to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, and the preventive measures undertaken by various Dubai Government entities, Dubai Municipality oversaw the implementation of sterilisation procedures in 80 private schools in Dubai. The sterilisation was carried out by specialised companies according to the directives of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and the guidelines of the World Health Organisation, WHO.

A comprehensive sterilisation programme is being implemented in 208 private schools in Dubai to ensure the health and safety of 300,000 students as well as staff, according to Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Head of Dubai Municipality’s Public Health and Safety Department. Specialised companies are conducting the sterilisation with products that ensure effective disinfection without causing any harm to people’s health, in compliance with the standards of the Municipality.

Dr. Rafee further said school buses will also be sterilised as part of the programme. The Municipality is currently coordinating with the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, and private schools to commence the sterilisation of buses.

The sterilisation process in each school will take between 6 and 48 hours depending on the size of the institution. The sterilisation team will not leave the school premises until comprehensive disinfection procedures have been carried out in accordance with Dubai Municipality requirements, she stressed.

The sterilisation procedure seeks to remove debris, organic matter and other material that pose contamination risks and ensure protection from harmful bacteria and viruses. As part of the procedure, cleaning teams spray an anti-microbial protectant on surfaces that provides additional protection for 30 days. The sterilisation also includes controlled fumigation to disinfect AC units.

Dr. Rafee underscored the importance of effective coordination between school management and staff to maintain high levels of hygiene and cleanliness after resumption of classes. Dubai Municipality has issued directives to schools to ensure daily cleaning procedures will be carried out using approved high-quality products to ensure the highest level of decontamination.

Meanwhile, private schools in Dubai have expressed their strong commitment to work closely with all entities to ensure the health and safety of their staff and students as they gear up to start distance learning classes for students from 22nd March as per the directives of the Ministry of Education.

On 7th March, the UAE Ministry of education announced a comprehensive sterilisation plan for schools and universities in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention. As part of the plan, 620 schools and 6000 school buses have already been sterilised.