Dubai Municipality Partners With Huawei At GITEX

Umer Jamshaid 53 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:45 PM

Dubai Municipality partners with Huawei at GITEX

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) Dubai Municipality has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Huawei, a leading global provider of Information and Communications Technology, ICT.

The MoU will initiate a collaborative approach to achieving the ambitions of the Smart Dubai initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Through the partnership, Dubai Municipality and Huawei will work towards achieving the strategic objectives of both parties. Huawei will contribute to the development of Dubai Municipality’s digital capabilities, providing the support required to launch unique smart services, incorporating the latest innovative technologies within the field of ICT.

In return, the two will cooperate to establish a framework to launch future smart initiatives, developing innovative solutions to implement the latest technological advances. A joint pilot programme will be launched, which will contribute to the development of breakthrough projects.

Additionally, Dubai Municipality and Huawei will work together to develop a Centre of the Future, in line with the UAE Government’s commitment to becoming one of the leading nations in the world, providing world-class services to its citizens to experience the future. The Smart Centre will be powered by Huawei’s Wi-Fi 6 technology as well as Artificial Intelligence, AI, solutions, enabling Dubai Municipality to deliver a superior level of automated experience to Dubai residents.

Huawei will also supply Dubai Municipality with state-of-the-art solutions for business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, using integrated intelligence and next generation Wi-Fi 6 solutions.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, "Dubai Municipality is committed to enhancing collaboration and cooperation between the public and private sectors. Partnerships between the government and private companies provide benefits for the community that will enable us to achieve customer happiness by deploying the latest services and applications to the highest international standards. As a global ICT leader, Huawei is the ideal partner for us in this endeavor."

Shi Li, CEO of Huawei, said, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with Dubai Municipality. Our collaboration will support Dubai Municipality in the launch of innovative ICT solutions, which will contribute to the realisation of smart city and happiness visions of the emirate’s leadership. Dubai is at the forefront of smart city adoption in the region, and it will further strengthen its position through Dubai Municipality’s forward-thinking approach to innovation and technology."

