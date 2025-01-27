Dubai Municipality plants 216,500 new trees in 2024

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) Dubai Municipality announced that it has planted a total of 216,500 new trees in 2024, marking a 17% increase compared to the previous year. This achievement translates to an average of 600 trees being planted daily.

Additionally, afforestation and landscaping efforts have expanded the emirate's green spaces by 391.5 hectares (3.9 million square metres), representing a 57% growth from 2023. These efforts align with the goals of the Urban Environment pillar under the ‘Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033’.

As part of its broader greening initiatives, Dubai Municipality also planted 5.3 million seedlings of flowers and ornamental plants while replacing 45 million seasonal flowers across three cycles throughout the year.

In line with these efforts, 165 beautification projects were implemented under the Dubai Green Project, aiming to increase cultivated green areas and enhance per capita access to green spaces. These projects span residential and urban areas, main and secondary roads, bridge intersections, public parks, recreational facilities, and family squares. The initiative underscores Dubai’s commitment to sustainability, enhancing the city’s attractiveness while preserving its distinctive urban character.

Badr Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “The beautification and planting projects implemented by Dubai Municipality reflect our commitment to enhancing Dubai’s sustainability and aesthetic appeal.”

He added, “Through sustainable and innovative urban planning, we strive to strike a balance between modern agricultural practices and the unique character that defines our emirate. Our vision is to enhance the quality of life in Dubai for both residents and visitors by expanding green spaces, improving air and soil quality, mitigating the impacts of climate change, and preserving biodiversity.

”

Dubai Municipality's 2024 projects included landscaping and greening key intersections and bridges, such as Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Jamayel Street, Al Khawaneej Street, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Latifa Bint Hamdan Street. Other key projects targeted Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Road, Al Ittihad Road, Dubai–Al Ain Road, and various internal roads in residential areas, including Al Mizhar, Al Barsha, Nad Al Hammar, Nad Al Sheba, Mirdif, Abu Hail, and Oud Al Muteena.

Dubai Municipality has planted a diverse range of trees, including indigenous species such as Ghaf, Sidr, and Samar, as well as ornamental trees like neem, olive, Indian jasmine, and various palm varieties. Evergreen species such as Washingtonia, Bismarckia, Poinciana, Pongamia, and Acacia franciana have also been introduced to enhance the emirate’s green canopy.

The Municipality has integrated advanced agricultural technologies to develop a sustainable irrigation system that relies entirely on recycled water. This innovative approach significantly reduces water consumption while preserving vital environmental resources.

In 2024, Dubai Municipality’s Warsan Nursery produced 48.13 million seedlings, including seasonal flowers, ornamental trees, native species, and other plants. Nearly 98% of this production was allocated to the Municipality’s greening projects, supporting the expansion of Dubai’s green spaces.

Green spaces under the Municipality’s supervision have doubled since 2011, exceeding 52 million square metres by the end of 2024. The number of trees planted annually has grown from 35,666 in 2017 to 216,500 in 2024.