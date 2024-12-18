Open Menu

Dubai Municipality Receives Three New International Standards Certificates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 01:15 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) Dubai Municipality has added three new international standards certificates to its impressive list of achievements, including the world’s first certificate in the field of wastewater sludge treatment.

The Municipality has also been awarded two additional certificates, marking the first time these have been granted in the middle East, recognising its excellence in sustainable development management and organisational documentation systems management.

These new certifications underscore Dubai Municipality’s unwavering commitment to advancing critical areas and sectors within municipal work. This progress is guided by a pioneering and integrated institutional framework that fosters innovation, creativity, and future-readiness.

Fida Al Hammadi, Director of Strategy and Corporate Development Department at Dubai Municipality, said, “Dubai Municipality strives to strengthen Dubai’s leadership and competitiveness by implementing the best management and governance systems. These efforts directly contribute to enhancing the emirate's attractiveness and quality of life, elevating its global competitiveness rankings, and positioning it as the ideal destination for business, investment, and tourism.”

She added, “These achievements affirm Dubai Municipality’s dedication to adopting and applying international best practices that drive leadership in municipal work, aligning with the directives of our wise leadership to establish Dubai as a global benchmark in pioneering and integrated government operations.”

