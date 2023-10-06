Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award for its ‘FOG WATCH’ initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2023) Dubai Municipality has been awarded the UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award in recognition of its ground-breaking ‘FOG WATCH’ initiative that aims to automate the disposal, final treatment, recycling, and Primary use of food waste in sewage systems. The award is one of the greatest and most prestigious awards in its category organised by UN-Habitat.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, highlighted that the Municipality’s achievement of the UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award exemplifies its dedicated commitment as well as remarkable contributions in various fields, including environment and sustainability.

Al Hajri said, “We are extremely honoured to receive these prestigious human settlements awards for our ‘FOG WATCH’ initiative that aims to promote environmental sustainability. The initiative supports UAE’s vision for safeguarding the environment and accomplishing the highest sustainability standard, in line with the strategies of the COP28, which will be hosted by the country in November. The initiative has also helped Dubai Municipality to become the first entity in the world to utilise smart technologies and automation in the disposal of food wastes from sewage systems.

”

The ‘FOG WATCH’ initiative, launched by the Department of Sewerage and Recycled Water Network in Dubai Municipality, has set unprecedented standards in integrated environmental protection systems. This comes as a result of the relentless efforts of the Municipality over the years, during which it has laid the foundations for this green environmental process.

The Municipality was successful in implementing smart systems, guaranteeing their governance and control, as well as supervising their execution across the full-time cycle, from the initial stages of treatment to the final processes. This allowed the Municipality to reach its goal of producing zero solid waste.

UN-Habitat is a programme that aims to shape a better urban future. Its primary goal is to foster socially and environmentally sustainable development of human settlements as well as provide appropriate and adequate shelter for all individuals in the world.