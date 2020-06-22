Dubai Municipality signs geospatial infrastructure service-level agreement

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, and Dubai Municipality have signed a Service-Level Agreement providing for enhanced cooperation in the geospatial infrastructure of Dubai.

The step is part of efforts to speed up cooperation between government departments to realise Dubai Plan 2021, which envisions an integrated development model that spans all aspects, especially infrastructure, roads and public transport fields.

Mohammed Ali Al Awadhi, Director of Information Technology at Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, signed on behalf of the RTA, and Mariam Obaid Al Muhairi, Director of GIS Centre signed for the municipality.

The agreement calls for exchanging experiences, information and resources to develop a comprehensive, unified and updated base map for Dubai. Such a map will serve as an effective tool for planning, designing and managing development projects.

Al Awadhi hailed the signing of the agreement and commended the municipal services provided to government entities, including the RTA, and support of the municipality to the business community in Dubai.

"The agreement paves the way for an integrated corporate effort to step-up cooperation without overlapping of the respective roles and responsibilities. It will translate into better services, and bigger roles in serving the public interest," he added.

"Geospatial data and maps are crucial for decision-making and achieving business related to urban planning, infrastructure, roads, transportation, quality of life, security, and health.

Overall, it contributes to offering smart services, enhancing economic growth, envisioning the future, besides boosting international competitiveness and leadership," Al Muhairi said.

According to its establishing Law (6) for the year 2001, the Geographic Information Systems Centre at the municipality is a single official source for basic and detailed geographic data and information, including urban planning, building legislation, addressing, road network, services, the 3D digital model, and aerial photos.

The centre aims to provide a Digital Twin for Dubai, a digital replica of Dubai in the form of 2D and 3D maps of all assets, landmarks and facilities ranging from master plans to interior details of buildings. It also covers other landmarks such as roads, trees, bridges, green spaces and utility lines as well as details of residential units.

This digital version provides information necessary for planning and managing the city and supports the effective delivery of smart services, especially when enhanced with the internet of Things and linked with real-time information.

The range of services includes providing and exchanging maps and geographic data, integrating geospatial systems, developing smart applications, providing technical support and advisory services, enabling capacity-building, and establishing electronic connectivity.