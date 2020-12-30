Dubai Municipality to exempt companies from paying double fines for their violations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) Dubai Municipality is preparing to launch an initiative to exempt companies from paying double fines for their violations.

The exemption shall be given to those who pay the basic fines determined for violations before doubling, before mid-February 2021, the municipality said on Wednesday.

The companies that violated the provisions of the legislation covered by decrees related to occupational health and safety violations, sewage violations, public hygiene violations and hotel violations, will be exempted from paying the fines incurred by them as a result of the application of the fine doubling judgment for the violations made from 2017 to 2019.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, "This is one of the most important initiatives through which Dubai Municipality seeks to support efforts aimed at facilitating the work of companies and commercial activities in the emirate and in the interest of the business community, which reinforces the unique position that Dubai occupies in the field of economy, attracting investment, and facilitating the means of doing business in accordance with the strategic criteria of smoothness and flexibility in implementing provisions and advancing economic development.

"

In turn, Manal bin Yaarouf, Director of Customers and Partners Relations Department in the Municipality, indicated that Dubai Municipality has made all its channels available to facilitate the payment process for the target groups of the business sector so that they can complete this through the website or the smart application of Dubai Municipality.