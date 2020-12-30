UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Municipality To Intensify Inspections During New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:45 PM

Dubai Municipality to intensify inspections during New Year’s Eve celebrations

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) DUBAI, 30th December 2020 (WAM) - Dubai Municipality announced that it will be intensifying its inspections on various establishments across the emirate during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The Municipality said it has devised a comprehensive plan aimed at ensuring that all sites and facilities are complying with the precautionary measures in order to safeguard the health of employees and visitors to the establishments.

The inspections will cover 23 locations, including areas where the fireworks and laser shows will be taking place as well as shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, cafes, parks, salons, beaches and jogging tracks.

The Municipality said that directives were issued to the sites and facilities participating in the celebrations to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and safety requirements included in the circulars issued to them. Dubai Municipality has also used its social media platforms to spread awareness among the public on the importance of following precautionary measures during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The Municipality has prepared several inspection programmes for the occasion, including ‘Together We Celebrate Safely,’ a round-the-clock field inspection campaign to ensure compliance of establishments with precautionary measures. Another inspection programme called ‘24/7 Employee’ will have employees working on different shifts to inspect activities during the day. The ‘Be Aware’ programme includes distributing circulars and guidelines to spread awareness on precautionary measures. Lastly, the ‘Instant Processing of Reports’ programme was launched to respond to urgent complaints coming through the Municipality’s Call Center 800900.

The inspection drive launched by Dubai Municipality seeks to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the community during and after the celebrations. It also seeks to instantly respond to any complaints received from the public by dispatching field inspectors to the site. The Municipality noted that non-compliant establishments will be subject to fines and penalties in accordance with enforced rules and regulations.

Related Topics

Social Media Dubai SITE December 2020 All From Employment

Recent Stories

UAE’s leadership helping graduates of local univ ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates anticipates peak travel period at start o ..

24 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stocks dip just 0.2%, as yea ..

48 minutes ago

RTA Director explores cooperation with British Min ..

48 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

2 hours ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.