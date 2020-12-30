Dubai Municipality to intensify inspections during New Year’s Eve celebrations

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) DUBAI, 30th December 2020 (WAM) - Dubai Municipality announced that it will be intensifying its inspections on various establishments across the emirate during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The Municipality said it has devised a comprehensive plan aimed at ensuring that all sites and facilities are complying with the precautionary measures in order to safeguard the health of employees and visitors to the establishments.

The inspections will cover 23 locations, including areas where the fireworks and laser shows will be taking place as well as shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, cafes, parks, salons, beaches and jogging tracks.

The Municipality said that directives were issued to the sites and facilities participating in the celebrations to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and safety requirements included in the circulars issued to them. Dubai Municipality has also used its social media platforms to spread awareness among the public on the importance of following precautionary measures during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The Municipality has prepared several inspection programmes for the occasion, including ‘Together We Celebrate Safely,’ a round-the-clock field inspection campaign to ensure compliance of establishments with precautionary measures. Another inspection programme called ‘24/7 Employee’ will have employees working on different shifts to inspect activities during the day. The ‘Be Aware’ programme includes distributing circulars and guidelines to spread awareness on precautionary measures. Lastly, the ‘Instant Processing of Reports’ programme was launched to respond to urgent complaints coming through the Municipality’s Call Center 800900.

The inspection drive launched by Dubai Municipality seeks to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the community during and after the celebrations. It also seeks to instantly respond to any complaints received from the public by dispatching field inspectors to the site. The Municipality noted that non-compliant establishments will be subject to fines and penalties in accordance with enforced rules and regulations.