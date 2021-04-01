UrduPoint.com
Dubai Municipality To Launch Food Inspection Campaigns For Ramadan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:15 PM

Dubai Municipality to launch food inspection campaigns for Ramadan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) Dubai Municipality has announced various food inspection campaigns during the Holy Month of Ramadan, to ensure the safety of the most traded food items and to enforce the commitment of food establishments and customers to the hygiene requirements and preventive precautionary measures.

Sultan Ali Al Taher, Head of the Municipality's Food Inspection Section, stated that various campaigns will be organised during the Holy month to ensure the extent to which food establishments meet the requirements for transporting, storing, preparing and displaying food products and materials.

He said the inspection campaigns will include a campaign before the starting of Ramadan on food warehouses focusing on food products that are frequently traded in the Holy month to ensure that they comply with food safety standards.

"It will be followed by a continuous periodic campaign that commences at the beginning of the holy month on sales outlets such as consumer complexes and hypermarkets, to make sure it includes adherence to health requirements during the storage, display and sale of traded foodstuffs," said Al Taher.

"There will be another campaign on markets such as the Central Fruits and Vegetables Market and the Waterfront Market, where consumers' shopping increases during the holy month of Ramadan. This inspection will be conducted to ensure the safety of fresh food products in the markets, which are usually perishable, to ensure compliance with display, storage and circulation in accordance with food safety requirements," he added.

"We also ensure the commitment of employees in offering the food by keeping personal hygiene, wearing gloves and head cover and the availability of professional health cards for them, in addition to adhering to the temperatures at which food is preserved after preparation, which is more than 65 C for hot storage and less than 5 C for cold storage," he went on to say.

Al Taher called on the public to contact the Municipality Call Centre at 800900 around the clock for updates on food establishments and to inquire about various health requirements related to food safety.

