Open Menu

Dubai Municipality Visits Japan To Explore Best Practices In Sewage, Rainwater Management, Recycling

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Dubai Municipality visits Japan to explore best practices in sewage, rainwater management, recycling

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2023) Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, alongside a delegation from the Municipality’s executive and administrative department, explored best practices in sewage and rainwater treatment in Japan, during their visit to the country.

The delegation also learnt about the various cutting-edge technologies used in sorting waste, converting waste into energy, and recycling cinders. The visit demonstrates the Municipality's dedication to forging alliances as well as exchanging knowledge and expertise with several global organisations.

During the visit, Hajri was briefed on waste management through a presentation that encompassed notable recycling initiatives and strategies, as well as the most crucial and effective operations and procedures used for waste sorting and recycling in various facilities. The delegation also made visits to some of the largest companies and factories in the country that specialise in various fields. This includes companies involved in waste conversion and recycling, bottom ash recycling produced from waste to energy conversion centers and utilising best technologies in recycling in accordance with sustainability and environmental standards.

He further examined the most recent public waste bins used in Japanese cities.

The visit also provided access to some of the best practices in wastewater treatment and utilisation of recycled water in the most innovative and cost-effective ways, in addition to Japan's expertise in digging deep tunnels for wastewater and rain drainage.

Al Hajri stated, “At Dubai Municipality, we are committed to staying fully informed on the most significant infrastructure projects around the world, sharing our extensive expertise, utilising the most recent solutions, and adopting the best technologies that advance sustainability in the Emirate. Through this, we aim to achieve the objectives of the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031, Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2021-2041, and Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, all of which aim to strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for clean energy and green economy, as well as a leader in green development.”

Related Topics

World Water UAE Dubai Visit Japan Hub All From Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan's enemies attempting to fuel religious, s ..

Pakistan's enemies attempting to fuel religious, sectarian discord in country: A ..

27 minutes ago
 SU Campus Larkana celebrates establishment of Univ ..

SU Campus Larkana celebrates establishment of University of Larkana

27 minutes ago
 Zehri thanks Hub people, vows to meet their expect ..

Zehri thanks Hub people, vows to meet their expectations

27 minutes ago
 AJK President urges world to take quick effective ..

AJK President urges world to take quick effective notice of HR abuses in IIOJK

27 minutes ago
 AJK PM felicitates Kakar on assuming office of Car ..

AJK PM felicitates Kakar on assuming office of Caretaker PM of Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Action to be taken against power theft and non sub ..

Action to be taken against power theft and non submission of bills: HESCO Offici ..

31 minutes ago
SECP issues first ever Shariah Compliance Certific ..

SECP issues first ever Shariah Compliance Certificates to 2 REITs

31 minutes ago
 WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing

WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing

31 minutes ago
 UAE joins call for open, inclusive trade during G2 ..

UAE joins call for open, inclusive trade during G20 Trade and Investment Ministe ..

47 minutes ago
 Strength of sightseeing Lahore buses increases

Strength of sightseeing Lahore buses increases

31 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Darbar Bab ..

31 minutes ago
 Solangi reiterates caretaker govt's commitment to ..

Solangi reiterates caretaker govt's commitment to constitutional role

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East