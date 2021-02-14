Dubai Municipality wins Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) Dubai Municipality has won the 23rd Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance award, organised by the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, in the "Education Supporting Institutions Category."

The municipality’s winning initiative, "CSR Activities in the Field of Environmental Sustainability for the Education Sector", is considered one of the most important pioneering initiatives in the field of supporting the environmental education system and disseminating sustainable environmental knowledge in the UAE, to instil a culture of environmental protection and prepare future generations with the highest levels of awareness on important national environmental challenges and issues.

The municipality’s community activities also support its ambitious vision of making Dubai a happy and sustainable city, as the CSR initiatives and awareness programmes for the educational sector adopted by the municipality, are among the most important sustainable in the field of environmental protection.

The award-winning initiative, "CSR Activities in the Field of Environmental Sustainability for the Education Sector," enhances integration and cooperation with the strategic system objectives of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, whether through its strategic objectives such as sponsoring talented students and innovators and supporting and investing in their talent or through the foundation’s operational goals such as motivating and encouraging students to join discovery campaigns and achieve advanced results in local and international competitions.

The cooperation and interaction efforts with the educational sector had resulted in the adoption of the awareness and social responsibility initiative, "An hour with a cleaning worker" at the national level as part of the initiatives planned for the Emirati schools.

The winning initiative, which is organised annually, includes many programmes and events, the most prominent of which are the "Clean Up the World" campaign, "An Hour with the Cleaning Worker" initiative, "Thermal Compost Containers" project, "Innovations From Waste" competition, "Sustainability Ambassadors" programme and the "Good Book" initiative, in addition to the implementation of many school lectures and workshops, as well as supporting programmes and services provided to the educational sector.

During the past three years, the initiative has succeeded in accomplishing many remarkable achievements, as more than 56,000 students from most educational institutions in the emirate have participated in the field volunteering activities within the campaign (Clean Up the World and the An Hour with the Cleaning Worker initiative) and 41 educational institutions participated in the field visit programme for recyclable materials collection centres in the emirate, in addition to the participation of 3,262 students from 163 educational institutions in the competition, "Innovations from Waste."

Statistics and data of the awareness lectures and workshops for educational institutions have shown that 263 lectures, awareness programmes and events were implemented, while 3,125 students benefitted from school awareness programmes during holidays and school vacations, and 11 competitions were conducted that were benefitted by 246 educational institutions.