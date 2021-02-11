Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contracts, procurement

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) Dubai Municipality has won the CIPS middle East Supply Management Award in the Public Procurement category, organised by the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply.

The municipality’s winning initiative, "Agile Procurement for lasting value through benchmarking," aims to improve customer experience, solve the issues they raise and enhance their satisfaction level as well as re-engineer and design contract processes in line with Dubai government strategies of digital transformation and paperless transactions.

The winning initiative focused on reducing the time for the contractual journey with suppliers while maintaining the quality of the process, in addition to identifying the current processes used to complete service contracts and focus on improving the decision-making processes in the relevant committees, in addition to working to obtain the ISO BS95005 certificate for public procurement.

Through this achievement, Dubai Municipality was classified as the first government agency in the UAE to obtain this type of accreditation, as innovation in this project was not limited to services or costs only, but also highlighted the importance of supporting employees, their creative ideas and leadership values.