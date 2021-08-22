UrduPoint.com

Dubai Municipality Wins RoSPA Award From UK

Sun 22nd August 2021 | 03:15 PM



DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) Dubai Municipality has won the UK Royal Society for the Prevention of Accident (RoSPA) award. The Municipality won the "RoSPA Inspiration Award" in the category of Health and Safety Team of the Year 2021 - middle East for the Mini-Crisis Cell Working Group System to Limit the Spread of COVID-19.

The award contributed to strengthening Dubai Municipality’s keenness to implement the principles and values of health and safety - in light of the pandemic - in its organisational units and its various work sites.

The initiative also focused on highlighting the distinctive organisational efforts of Dubai Municipality and its pioneering role at the emirate level of rapid response to health and safety requirements during the COVID-19, and the effective participation in accelerating the pace of recovery in coordination with all other government agencies and institutions in the emirate.

