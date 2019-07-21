Dubai named permanent HQ for Arab Electronic Media Committee

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) CAIRO, 20th July 2019 (WAM) - The Arab League has selected Dubai as a permanent host city to its Arab Electronic Media Committee (AEMC).

Earlier this week, The Arab Information Ministers Council (AIMC) announced selection of Dubai as the capital of the Arab media for the year 2020. The decision taken at the Council’s 50th session held in Cairo, chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reflects the vital role that Dubai has played in the growth of the Arab media industry.

Dr. Fawzi Al Ghuwail, Director of AIMC's Technical Secretariat, said the Council had issued resolution 478 which approves selection of the UAE as a permanent Headquarters for the AEMC.

Dirar Balhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, said the Foundation submitted Dubai's bid for capital of the Arab media for 2020 and for the AEMC Headquarters, praising the efforts made to make these achievements possible.

"This is what we have learnt from our leadership, who instilled in us the passion to work hard and to reach the top in all fields. We are guided by the wise words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai that we never settle for anything less than the first place," he added.