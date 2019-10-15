Dubai offers instant VAT refunds for Chinese tourists

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) Chinese tourists to Dubai can now benefit from instant VAT refund capabilities at Dubai Airports via the We Tax Refund on the WeChat Mini Programme, launched by Chinese tech giant, Tencent, and international payments service provider, Planet.

With the support of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, the new integrated service provides a seamless and secure way for visitors to instantly claim back their tax on purchases they have made while visiting the emirate, and further supports the Department’s ongoing ‘China Readiness’ strategy.

Visitors will receive their tax refunds in the Chinese RMB Currency and will receive a notification once the refund has been issued.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing said, "Providing innovative and familiar payment solutions, as well as instant VAT refunds before visitors depart is uniquely tailored towards the needs and requirements of Chinese travellers.

.. With the dynamic ‘We Tax Refund’ platform, we hit yet another milestone within our ‘China Readiness’ strategy further strengthening awareness of the emirate as a ‘must-visit’ destination for Chinese travellers."

The city continues to welcome an increased number of Chinese visitors with positive 12 percent year-on-year growth and cementing 650,000 Chinese tourists within the first eight months of the year. This sustained growth is driven by Dubai Tourism’s increased market penetration, unique in-city experiences, and citywide initiatives to highlight Dubai as a popular and easily accessible holiday destination for Chinese guests.