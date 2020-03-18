UrduPoint.com
Dubai Official Reviews Emirate's Health Sector Strategy Developments

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Commissioner General for the Health and Knowledge track at the Dubai Executive Council, chaired a meeting to follow up progress and developments concerning the emirate's Health Sector Strategy for the next 50 years.

Humaid Al Qatami, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority, DHA, and other senior DHA officials attended the meeting.

"In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the 4th January Charter, we are moving forward in executing the studies, according to the highest leading international standards, in order to develop a pioneering and integrated vision and strategy for the health system in Dubai," said Al Tayer.

"A world-leading vision for the health sector is currently being designed and developed for Dubai for the next 50 years; taking into account building Emirati capabilities, research and development, and the use of the world's leading technologies and best practices," he added.

