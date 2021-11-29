UrduPoint.com

Dubai Opens Nominations For 5th Taqdeer Award For Labour Excellence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the organisers of the Taqdeer Award announced the opening of nominations for the fifth edition of the Award for the year 2022.

All stages of registration and evaluation in the 2022 edition will be conducted virtually following the implementation of a new smart system.

At a press conference organised at the Expo 2020 Dubai Media Centre, Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) and Chairman of the Taqdeer Award, announced the start of the preliminary electronic registration process for the 2022 edition of the award. Representatives of companies and distinguished workers who were recognised for excellence in previous editions were present at the event.

Guided and supported by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Patron of the Award, the Award is driven by the goal of embedding world-class labour welfare standards in the culture of companies in Dubai, he said.

The Award will start receiving applications from companies that employ at least 50 workers. Calling on eligible companies to register for the fifth edition, Bin Suroor said their participation will help Dubai raise the profile of its labour welfare standards internationally and support the leadership’s aim to make Dubai the world’s best city to live and work in.

Furthermore, a performance evaluation report provided by Award evaluators will enable companies to understand their strengths and improve labour welfare practices. The Award, he noted, represents an opportunity for companies and factories to build a solid foundation for future success by implementing best practices and enhancing the commitment of employees.

Lt. Colonel Khaled Ismail, Secretary-General of the Taqdeer Award, said applications will continue to be received until April 2022 when evaluators will start the screening process. The Award will recognise distinguished workers, engineers and supervisors in addition to companies and factories that demonstrate outstanding labour welfare practices. "The registration process for the fifth edition will be further streamlined with the introduction of a new smart system designed to efficiently complete evaluation processes virtually," he said.

Ahmed Al-Khatib, CEO of Real Estate Development and Delivery at Expo 2020 Dubai, underlined the role of the Taqdeer Award in enhancing Dubai’s reputation and achieving its vision of becoming the world’s best city to live and work in. "Expo 2020 Dubai expressed its gratitude and appreciation to the workers by creating a memorial that pays tribute to their contributions to building the infrastructure for the global event. We are proud of our support to the Taqdeer Award, and we wish the organisers success in achieving its lofty goals. We encourage all eligible companies to take the initiative to compete for the Award," he said.

