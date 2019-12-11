Dubai organisations join forces to launch new library

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) To encourage the habit of reading among the UAE community, Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facility management services, and wasl properties, a real estate development and management company in Dubai, have collaborated to launch a new library at Al Hudaiaba building in the emirate.

The facility is home to more than 2,000 books, which have been generously donated by members of the local community. Located at Al Hudaiaba – Block F4, the community library is the first in the area and has been created in line with the government’s aim to encourage reading among UAE residents and young individuals in particular.

The opening ceremony for the library was attended by Naganandh Lakshmanan, FMS Executive Director at Imdaad, and Ali Nassiri, Senior Operations Manager at wasl properties.

Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad, said, "In line with the government’s vision for the advancement of society, Imdaad is proud to participate in this highly commendable community initiative. Reading is not only an essential component of education but also a highly enjoyable pastime and one we are seeking to promote through this endeavour. I would like to thank everyone at wasl properties and those who contributed to bringing the project to life. A library is a valuable source of knowledge that creates a positive impact on the local community."