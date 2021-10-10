Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition begins

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) Under the patronage of Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority, officially inaugurated the 9th edition of the Dubai Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery Conference and Exhibition (Dubai Otology) today at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The 3-day conference, which will exclusively focus on the most critical ear, head and neck diseases and disorders, runs until 12th October 2021 and is being held as a physical event with a virtual component, benefitting the participants who aim to expand their networks and connect with field specialists worldwide.

Following the opening ceremony, Al Ketbi and a number of officials and top-level speakers toured the exhibition area where they were briefed about the latest technologies and advanced treatment options.

This year, the highly specialised event will explore the latest medical research, treatment advances, and groundbreaking technologies top surgeons, physicians, and experts use. Over the next three days, delegates will have the chance to attend the event either in person or virtually.

Commenting on the current edition, Professor Ashkan Monfared, Professor of Surgery and Neurosurgery, Director of Otology, Neurotology, George Washington school of Medicine, Associate Director of Skull base Programme, George Washington University Hospital USA, said, "It gives me great pleasure to attend this gathering of ENT specialists and field professionals from around the world. Dubai Otology holds great significance as it serves as a platform for dissemination of knowledge and expertise, as well as exchange of ideas in this rapidly evolving field."

Meanwhile, Dr. Tristram Lesser, consultant ENT Surgeon, Renacres Hospital, Lancashire, UK, said, "Ear disease treatment in the UAE has undergone a revolution since the advent of the Dubai Otology Conferences and workshops.

In the current times with the new stresses of the Pandemic it is even more vital for this work to continue with the physical communication of the latest advances and changes to be shared with the ENT community."

On the first day, experts and specialists attending the conference addressed several important scientific topics related to Otology, such as Cholesteatoma, Mastoidectomy, Tympanoplasty, EBM in Otology, and Ossiculoplasty; Stapes Surgery.

Running alongside the conference is Dubai Otology exhibition, which offers 30 local and international top brands in Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery industry the much-needed platform to showcase their breakthrough advanced tools and cutting-edge technologies while also allowing them to interact and collaborate with experts and specialists in the Otology industry.

In its 9th edition, Dubai Otology is expected to attract over 700 visitors and participants from the region and the world and will witness the participation of 47 expert speakers from over 26 countries, who will offer their valuable insights and share the latest research in Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery. In addition, to benefit specialists and clinical experts attending the conference, Dubai Otology will feature 63 scientific sessions addressing the most challenging topics facing industry experts and practitioners.

The Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition is held annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding. It is supported by a number of regional and international bodies such as UIBC, Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery & Communication Disorder Society, Sultanate Oman, and Pakistan Society of Otorhinolaryngology. In addition, the event is sponsored by Advanced Bionics, Hansaton, MED-EL, Vienna Trading Establishment, Medtronic, Otex Medical, Amico, Rexton, Itrom Pharma, Smith & Nephew, Pioneer, and Alphamed.