Dubai Otology Conference discusses critical ear, head and neck diseases and disorders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) The 9th edition of the Dubai Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery Conference and Exhibition – Dubai Otology ended today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The three-day conference, which exclusively focused on the most critical ear, head and neck diseases and disorders, was held as a physical event with a virtual component, benefitting the participants to expand their networks and connect with field specialists worldwide.

On the final day of the event, experts and specialists attending the conference addressed several important scientific topics related to Otology, such as Cholesteatoma, Mastoidectomy, Tympanoplasty, Cochlear Implant, Comprehensive Vestibular Rehabilitation, EBM in Otology, Facial Nerve, Ossiculoplasty; Stapes Surgery, Skull Base Surgery, Surgical education in Otology, Temporal Bone – Radiology Master Class, and Tinnitus and Hyperacusis.

Running parallel to the conference was the Dubai Otology exhibition, which offered 30 local and international top brands in Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery industry the much-needed platform to showcase their breakthrough advanced tools and cutting-edge technologies. It also allowed them to interact and collaborate with experts and specialists in the Otology industry.

Over the last three days, Dubai Otology attracted over 700 visitors and participants from the region and the world and witnessed 47 expert speakers from over 26 countries, who offered their valuable insights and shared the latest research in Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery. In addition, to benefit specialists and clinical experts attending the conference, Dubai Otology featured 63 scientific sessions addressing the most challenging topics facing industry experts and practitioners.

Furthermore, a hands-on cadaveric workshop with limited seats took place on the 8th and 9th October, 2021, at the Sharjah Surgical Institute of the Sharjah University, where participants were taken through Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) and Rhinoplasty and Temporal Bone Dissection Course.

The Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition is held annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding. It is supported by several regional and international bodies such as UIBC, Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery and Communication Disorder Society, Sultanate Oman, and the Pakistan Society of Otorhinolaryngology.