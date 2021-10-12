UrduPoint.com

Dubai Otology Conference Discusses Critical Ear, Head And Neck Diseases And Disorders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 08:15 PM

Dubai Otology Conference discusses critical ear, head and neck diseases and disorders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) The 9th edition of the Dubai Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery Conference and Exhibition – Dubai Otology ended today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The three-day conference, which exclusively focused on the most critical ear, head and neck diseases and disorders, was held as a physical event with a virtual component, benefitting the participants to expand their networks and connect with field specialists worldwide.

On the final day of the event, experts and specialists attending the conference addressed several important scientific topics related to Otology, such as Cholesteatoma, Mastoidectomy, Tympanoplasty, Cochlear Implant, Comprehensive Vestibular Rehabilitation, EBM in Otology, Facial Nerve, Ossiculoplasty; Stapes Surgery, Skull Base Surgery, Surgical education in Otology, Temporal Bone – Radiology Master Class, and Tinnitus and Hyperacusis.

Running parallel to the conference was the Dubai Otology exhibition, which offered 30 local and international top brands in Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery industry the much-needed platform to showcase their breakthrough advanced tools and cutting-edge technologies. It also allowed them to interact and collaborate with experts and specialists in the Otology industry.

Over the last three days, Dubai Otology attracted over 700 visitors and participants from the region and the world and witnessed 47 expert speakers from over 26 countries, who offered their valuable insights and shared the latest research in Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery. In addition, to benefit specialists and clinical experts attending the conference, Dubai Otology featured 63 scientific sessions addressing the most challenging topics facing industry experts and practitioners.

Furthermore, a hands-on cadaveric workshop with limited seats took place on the 8th and 9th October, 2021, at the Sharjah Surgical Institute of the Sharjah University, where participants were taken through Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) and Rhinoplasty and Temporal Bone Dissection Course.

The Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition is held annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding. It is supported by several regional and international bodies such as UIBC, Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery and Communication Disorder Society, Sultanate Oman, and the Pakistan Society of Otorhinolaryngology.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Dubai Oman Sharjah October Event From Industry Top

Recent Stories

SPEA discusses requirements for face-to-face educa ..

SPEA discusses requirements for face-to-face education

7 minutes ago
 RAK CP praises success of UAE Pavilion at Expo 202 ..

RAK CP praises success of UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

7 minutes ago
 Govt to adopt constitutional, legal procedure on I ..

Govt to adopt constitutional, legal procedure on ISI, DG's appointment: Fawad

4 minutes ago
 SECP approves various technology driven solutions ..

SECP approves various technology driven solutions under 2nd cohort of Regulatory ..

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, Sindh governor for celebrating 12 ..

Prime Minister, Sindh governor for celebrating 12 Rabiul Awal in befitting manne ..

4 minutes ago
 Eid Milad-un-Nabi rally held in Sukkur

Eid Milad-un-Nabi rally held in Sukkur

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.