Dubai Participates In Reinventing Cities Challenge For Renovating Urban Projects

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) Dubai is participating in the Reinventing Cities Challenge for Renovating Urban Projects, organised by the C40 Network of Leading Cities for Climate Change, to renovate and transform several existing sites in cities into sustainable areas and projects.

The location chosen by the Emirate of Dubai for this competition is the Umm Suqeim office of Dubai Municipality in Jumeirah. It will allow residents the possibility to enjoy the views and facilities in line with global sustainability standards.

Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Steering Committee of the C40 Cities Network for South and West Asia, stressed Dubai’s commitment to intensify efforts to address the phenomenon of climate change, which was strengthened by the emirate with its membership in the 40 Leading Cities Network for Climate Change (C40) years ago, and various supporting strategies such as one to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the strategy to adapt to climate change, and improve air quality.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, "Dubai Municipality always seeks to enhance the emirate’s position by applying the highest standards of competitiveness in various fields, especially in the field of sustainability. It is based on the government's rational vision in terms of anticipating the future for the next decade of innovative competitiveness, and we build on what we have accomplished in the past years.

We are participating in the international C40 Cities competition aimed at stimulating cities to adopt sustainable buildings."

Sustainable buildings are among the solutions that contribute to reducing the negative impact of the most prominent climate challenges such as climate change and global warming. These challenges require a unified global response at all levels to overcome them and reduce emissions that harm the environment, as well as to monitor opportunities that would enhance the quality of community life and search for ways to reduce the carbon footprint to reach a more efficient infrastructure. This requires cities, entities and various establishments to cooperate in preparing new models for development, construction and services following environmental and sustainable foundations.

By participating in the competition, Dubai Municipality is looking forward to strengthening the emirate's role in supporting global efforts to limit the impact of climate change, organise the process of rebuilding cities, and achieve the competition's goals of stimulating sustainable development and monitoring innovative solutions to environmental and urban challenges.

