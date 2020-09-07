Dubai Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre to hold virtual workshop to discuss rehabilitation services

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority’s Dubai Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre, DPRC, will hold a virtual workshop to discuss rehabilitation services provided during COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme of the workshop is in line with the global theme to mark 'World Physiotherapy Day' which falls on 8th September every year.

Yousif Al Zarooni, Director of DPRC said, "During COVID-19, we ensured continuum of care keeping in mind all precautions that were put in place. We provided outpatient therapy for patients who were in need and eligible for this service and we ensured that we provide guidance to the rest of the patients who continued scientific-based home physical therapy sessions."

He said the centre is back to functioning at capacity presently and patients are seeking outpatient services as well as continuing their home-based PT sessions as per the instructions of DPRC specialists.