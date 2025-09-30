Dubai PodFest 2025 highlights podcasting’s growing influence and creative potential

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) The fifth edition of Dubai PodFest, the region’s largest annual gathering of podcasters, brought together leading audio content creators and media voices to explore how the medium is transforming storytelling, deepening audience engagement and opening new avenues for growth.

Organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the one-day event, held on International Podcast Day, reinforced Dubai’s position as a global hub for media innovation and creativity.

Through a series of thought-provoking sessions, participants discussed emerging trends shaping the future of podcasting — from live streaming and long-form dialogue to the responsibility of tackling complex topics such as mental health. Speakers also highlighted the growing demand for authentic, well-produced Arabic audio content and the opportunities for creators to influence, raise awareness and build sustainable platforms that resonate with audiences across the region.

In a session titled ‘Podcasting in the Age of Live Streaming’, industry voices explored how podcasting is evolving in response to changing audience habits and the rise of live content. Moderated by Heba Saleh, Radio Host at Arabian Radio Network (ARN), the discussion featured Mohammed Al Hinai, Host of Jalsat Karak Podcast; Abdullah AlThamer, Co-founder of Ghmza and Producer & Director of Areeka Podcast; and Alaa El Sheikh, Host of Kefaya Ba2a Podcast.

The session examined how live streaming brings immediacy and stronger audience engagement to podcasts, while also introducing higher production demands. Speakers discussed the need for creative formats and sustainable revenue models, with live shows offering new opportunities to connect with listeners and diversify income through events, sponsorships and merchandise. While traditional podcasting remains essential for its accessibility and flexibility, live streaming was highlighted as a valuable extension that can strengthen brand identity and deepen community connection when supported by thoughtful planning and quality production.

In another session titled ‘Shaping Awareness Through Media’, Ammar Taqi, Host of the Al-Sunduq Al-Aswad Podcast, reflected on a decade of podcasting that has produced nearly one thousand in-depth conversations with prominent public figures and decision-makers. The session, moderated by Mona Alraeesi, Host of the Maraya Podcast, explored how podcasts have become a trusted space for thoughtful dialogue and storytelling in the Arab world.

The discussion highlighted how objectivity and balanced content help build audience trust and position podcasts as powerful tools for awareness. Taqi noted that the format allows creators to tackle complex subjects without the time and format constraints of traditional media, encouraging honest expression and deeper engagement. He also underlined the growing demand for content that resonates with listeners’ lived experiences, fostering critical thinking and expanding understanding of public issues. The session highlighted the opportunity for Arab podcasters to shape perspectives, inspire youth and strengthen the impact of digital media on society.

Panelists in the session titled ‘Beyond the Screen: The Rise of Podcasting’, explored how podcasting has emerged as one of the most powerful tools for media professionals seeking deeper impact and stronger audience connection. Moderated by Nour Al Hosni, Journalist and Host of the Ida’at Podcast, the discussion featured Mohamed Al Hammadi, Host of the Al-Mahatta Podcast; Moaataz Eltouny, Film Director and Host of the Fadfada Awy Podcast; and Malek Maktabi, tv Presenter and Host of the Ehki Malek Podcast.

The panelists noted that despite overlapping with TV and social media in some content styles, podcasts stand out for their adaptable format and personal, in-depth conversations Without the time limits and production demands of TV, podcasts offer creators freedom to dive into complex topics, encourage authentic conversation, and reach listeners on a personal level.

The session underscored how this medium is still in its early days in the Arab world but is rapidly growing as a platform for influence, creativity and meaningful exchange.

Breaking the stigma around mental health was at the heart of a powerful conversation during the session ‘Raising Health Awareness Through Podcasting’. Moderated by Doaa Farid, Podcast Lead & Producer at The National, the discussion brought together Mais Mohammed, Host of the Moment with Mais Podcast; Dr. Kareem Esmail, Host of the Bihodoo‘ MA’ Kareem Podcast; and Dr. Afnan Alghamdi, Host of the Kanbat Al-Sabt Podcast.

Speakers highlighted how long-form podcast episodes create space for honest, nuanced conversations that short, viral clips cannot capture. They discussed the impact of breaking the stigma around seeking therapy by presenting mental health topics in a relatable way while remaining clear that podcasts are not a replacement for professional care. The panellists underlined their duty to share accurate, well-framed information and to handle complex subjects thoughtfully, aware of the trust audiences place in them. The session underscored podcasting’s potential to guide listeners towards understanding and acceptance, encouraging them to seek expert help when needed and fostering a healthier, more open conversation about mental wellbeing across the region.

Exploring the surge of interest in true crime storytelling, the session ‘The Rising Popularity of Crime Podcasts’, delved into how creators balance audience fascination with ethical responsibility. Moderated by Hikmat Wehbi, Host of the Hikmat Wehbi Podcast, the discussion featured prominent voices in the genre, including Bshyer Almutiri, Host of True Crime Narrator Podcast; Marwa Hejazi, Host of the Hwa Fi Eh Ya Gamaa Podcast; Diana Ibrahim, Host of the Gara’m wa Ghmod Podcast; and Dr. Mohammed Albaiz, Host of the Genaya Podcast.

Speakers examined the fine line between engaging storytelling and maintaining sensitivity when covering real cases that have deeply impacted people’s lives. They emphasised the need to present facts accurately, avoid sensationalism, and ensure the narrative does not harm victims or shape public perception unfairly. The panel also discussed the art of creating suspense through pacing and sound design, while verifying sources and protecting credibility. With true crime podcasts drawing large and diverse audiences — especially listeners intrigued by psychology, justice and real-life mysteries — the session underscored the importance of ethical standards and responsible production as the genre’s influence grows across the Arab world.

Celebrating the region’s creativity and cultural depth, the session ‘Inspiring Stories from the Arab World’ explored how podcasts are amplifying authentic voices and connecting with audiences across diverse communities. Moderated by Jasim Alsheheimi, Hosts ofWith Alsheheimi Podcast; Raouia Kheder, Founder of Tunisia Podcast; Ilham Zidouhia, Host of the Ilhamiat Podcast; Ahmed Al Shibli, Host of Almenasah Podcast; and Mohammed Alwehaibi, Host of AlGhurfa Podcast.

Speakers highlighted how relatable narratives, youth-driven content and innovative approaches to storytelling help podcasts inspire and empower audiences. They discussed overcoming linguistic and cultural barriers — from adapting accents and dialects for wider accessibility to presenting content in a way that resonates across the Arab world. The session also underscored the power of podcasts to reflect real challenges and aspirations, offering young creators a platform to express issues without constraints and provide valuable insights for decision-makers. By connecting deeply with listeners’ experiences, these shows are shaping a more inclusive and inspiring media space in the region.

