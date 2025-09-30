Dubai PodFest 2025 sees launch of ‘Droob Areeka’ Podcast; ‘Insaat’ Platform to empower Arab digital content creators

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) The fifth edition of Dubai PodFest featured the launch of the Droob Areeka podcast and the unveiling of the ‘Insaat’ digital platform for podcast production. A distinguished group of content creators, in addition to regional and international media organisations, were in attendance as the new podcast platform was launched.

The ‘Droob Areeka’ podcast, produced by Ghmza Entertainment Production Company, marks an all-new iteration of the popular Areeka podcast, presented by Bibi Al-Abdulmohsen and Talal Sam, and directed by Abdullah AlThamer, in collaboration with the Joint Programme Production Institution of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The show blends comedy and travelogues, following the Areeka team on a 30-day road trip across the six GCC states to explore their cultures and experiences. The first season will feature 12 episodes, with two episodes in each country, and filming is scheduled to begin in October.

Abdullah AlThamer, co-founder of Ghmza and producer/director of Areeka, described the launch at Dubai PodFest as an important milestone, highlighting the rarity of comedy-travel content in the Gulf and the opportunity to reach a distinctive audience. Talal Sam and Bibi Al-Abdulmohsen emphasised the chance to engage with audiences across the region and experience the Gulf’s cultural and geographical diversity firsthand.

The Dubai PodFest event also witnessed the launch of ‘Insaat,’ the first Arab digital platform dedicated to empowering podcasters and supporting the audio content industry in the Arab world.

Insaat seeks to foster a vibrant Arab creative community by bringing together a select group of distinguished audio content creators and helping them generate sustainable revenue from their work. The platform also creates opportunities for companies and brands to collaborate with leading podcasters through innovative, content-driven marketing campaigns.

The new platform offers the Arab podcasting community a complete ecosystem, combining advanced technical tools, production and marketing support, and professional training and development. Insaat’s mission is to empower Arab creators to produce meaningful content, reach targeted audiences locally, regionally, and globally, and promote diversity in the Arab digital media landscape, while providing a sustainable environment for growth and creativity.

On this occasion, Luca Allam, former CEO of PHD MENA, host of the Luca’s Insight Track podcast, and co-founder of Insaat, said that digital content is evolving rapidly and audiences are increasingly seeking reliable, accessible material. He added that Insaat aims to support podcasters in monetising their content, provide brands with innovative ways to engage audiences, and offer listeners high-quality, locally relevant content that reflects their identity.

Hikmat Wehbi, founder of W Production, host of the Hikmat Wehbi Podcast, and co-founder of Insaat, noted that podcasts provide a free space for storytelling m beyond the constraints of traditional media. He added that Insaat aims to bring together Arab content creators, giving them a platform to share their voices and foster creativity in podcasting.

Mahfoudha Saleh, Manager of Dubai PodFest, said that the event continues to strengthen its position as the region’s leading podcasting platform. She highlighted its role in showcasing innovative projects like Droob Areeka and Insaat, supporting Arab creators, and reinforcing Dubai’s status as a hub for digital media. She added that podcasting fosters creativity and direct audience engagement, offering a promising avenue for growth and a platform for Arab podcasters to share their ideas with a new generation of listeners.

