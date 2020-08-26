UrduPoint.com
Dubai Police 999 And 901 Celebrate Emirati Women's Day

Dubai Police 999 and 901 celebrate Emirati Women's Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) The General Department of Operations at Dubai Police has recently organised a ceremony in an early celebration of the Emirati Women’s Day which falls on the 28th of August.

The ceremony, which took place in the presence of Brigadier Nabeel Abdullah Alrida, Deputy Director of Operations, honoured a number of distinguished female employees who have long served the Department including Lt. Khatoon Ali Al Balooshi who has been serving the force since the 1977.

The ceremony also highlighted key initiatives carried out by Dubai Police in support of women empowerment at all fields.

Participants expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), for her unlimited support to Emirati women.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak had announced "Preparing for the next fifty years: Women are the support of the nation," slogan for Emirati Women’s Day.

This year’s slogan is in line with the declaration of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, that 2020 will be the year of preparations for the next 50 years.

