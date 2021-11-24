Dubai Police, AASTS-Sharjah organise Professional Diploma in Maritime Security

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) The study programme for the Professional Diploma in Maritime Security from the Arab academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport Sharjah branch (AASTS) has started this week.

Twenty Dubai Police personnel are taking part in the programme, which is in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Dubai Police and AASTS to promote cooperation in education, training and specialised studies in maritime security, as well as training personnel and exchanging expertise.

Major General Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Fahd, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academic and Training Affairs at Dubai Police, said, "Global competitiveness reports confirm that Dubai is one of the safest cities worldwide. This includes the maritime sector. Dubai is a world-leading leisure and maritime tourism destination. Its ports receive the largest cargo ships, cruise ships and yachts from all over the world. This poses many challenges for us to prepare our personnel and train them according to the highest international standards to be aware of the latest developments in maritime security and to use the latest technologies and innovative tools, including artificial intelligence."

We are pleased to cooperate with the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport to offer this leading training programme to obtain a Professional Diploma in Maritime Security from its Regional Maritime Security Institute. The Academy is known for its specialised staff who have graduated many leaders in the maritime sector across the Arab world. The training programme for the police personnel from the Ports Police Station and the departments concerned with maritime security and safety in Dubai Police will help enhance the maritime security and safety in Dubai and the UAE, he added.

Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar Ismail Farag, President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, said, "Dubai is one of the best maritime hubs in the world, and Dubai Police plays a leading role in maintaining maritime security and enhancing maritime safety. Our cooperation with the Department of Academic and Training Affairs at Dubai Police in providing a study programme for Dubai Police personnel to obtain a Professional Diploma in Maritime Security, supports our shared vision on the importance of enhancing maritime security based on modern scientific foundations that keep pace with the latest developments, international standards and best practices in maritime security training.

Brigadier Badran Al Shamsi, Director of the General Department for Training at Dubai Police, said, "At the General Department of Training, we cooperate with partners from prestigious regional and international universities, colleges and specialised training institutes, to provide advanced training for Dubai Police personnel according to the highest international standards. This supports Dubai Police's efforts for the continuous development of its personnel. The cooperation with the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, where 20 Dubai Police personnel will obtain a Professional Diploma in Maritime Security, is part of Dubai Police's keenness to prepare and train its personnel to be aware of the best technologies in maritime security, the latest developments in regulations and laws related to maritime safety and techniques on how to deal with maritime accidents. This is done within a comprehensive system that supports the UAE's directions and strategic plans."

Dr. Capt. Ahmed Youssef, Associate Dean, College of Maritime Transport and Technology, AASTS, explained that the study programme lasts for 14 weeks. It features both virtual classes and practical training in Jebel Ali Port, Port Rashid and the Academy's branch in Khor Fakkan, Sharjah.

He added that over the course of the programme, trainees obtain a total of seven specialised certificates in maritime security. After completing the programme, graduates will obtain a Professional Diploma in Maritime Security accredited by the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, one of the specialised organisations of the League of Arab States, and a member of the Association of Arab Universities and the International Association of Universities.